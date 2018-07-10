Gamma Technologies Opens New Office in Pune, India

by businesswireindia.com

Gamma Technologies, LLC (“GT”) has announced the opening of a new regional office in Pune, India. The new office will support all Indian customers of GT’s CAE system simulation software products, GT-SUITE and AutoLion.

Announcing the opening of the new office, Dr. Thomas Morel, CEO and President of Gamma Technologies said, “The decision to open a GT office in India is the next natural step in our long-standing effort to provide our Indian customers with advanced software solutions and strong support for their engineering activities. We’re thrilled about the opportunity to work even more closely with GT-SUITE and AutoLion users in India.”

The India office will be managed by Ramnik Singh, who has previously held positions in both product and application engineering and sales engineering at the GT headquarters in Westmont IL, USA.

Mr. Singh commented, “The Indian automotive industry is in the midst of a revolution, with a leapfrog approach to emission standards and also momentum towards electrification. Our goal will be to help our clients utilize GT-SUITE efficiently to reduce product development time and meet aggressive deadlines.”

The new office is in the World Trade Center, Pune, and is conveniently located close to the airport. The office provides space for the company to grow and is also equipped with a training room to facilitate GT-SUITE software training for Indian customers. The office address and contact details are available at www.gtisoft.com.

About Gamma Technologies

Gamma Technologies, LLC. develops and licenses GT-SUITE, a leading multi-physics CAE system simulation software. GT-SUITE includes a complete library of physics-based modeling templates covering fluid flow, thermal systems, mechanics, electrics, magnetics, chemistry and controls. It supports the entire development cycle from concept to validation. GT-SUITE applications include a wide variety of engineering systems such as conventional and hybrid vehicles, powertrains and drivelines, engines, motors, compressors, catalysts, chemistry, acoustics, cooling, thermal management, HVAC, hydraulics, fuel systems, lubrication, mechanical systems, etc.

GT also develops and supports AutoLion, the leading lithium-ion battery simulation software used by battery suppliers and OEMs for both 1D and 3D battery analysis and design. It is a predictive, physics-based, simulation tool that models internal battery electrochemical processes, and addresses key industry concerns such as lithium plating prevention to accurately design fast changing batteries. The integration of GT-SUITE and AutoLion provides a platform for full xEV analysis and battery thermal management optimization. (www.gtisoft.com)

