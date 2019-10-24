GENUI and PRIMEPULSE Invest in Mindcurv

by businesswireindia.com

Digital transformation market leader Mindcurv is aiming to significantly broaden its customer offering and play an active role in the ongoing market consolidation. To support the growth plans, private investment firm GENUI and tech investor Klaus Weinmann (via PRIMEPULSE, a technology-orientated investment holding) are jointly investing in Mindcurv.“Following the success of recent years, we decided to further accelerate our growth with the support of strong partners who share our vision and values. We identified the perfect partners in GENUI, Klaus Weinmann, and PRIMEPULSE,” stated Co-Founders and Managing Directors Amjad Liaquat and Nazareno Avila.Klaus Weinmann commented: “Mindcurv has quickly become a market-leading European player in digital transformation. In the course of doing so, they have built a highly professional and value-based team, proved their ability to scale, and successfully deliver across a variety of complex transformational projects. We are delighted to partner with this great company, to contribute our entrepreneurial abilities, and to work closely with Amjad, Nazareno, and the entire Mindcurv team.”The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The financial terms of the deal are confidential.GP Bullhound acted as the financial advisor to Mindcurv and its shareholders. Parklane Capital acted as the financial advisor to GENUI and PRIMEPULSE.Source: Businesswire