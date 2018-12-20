  • Download mobile app
21 Dec 2018, Edition - 1256, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • WB challenges single bench order, states moves division bench. Petition accepted by CJ, matter would be heard RathYatraFaceoff
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.
  • Can’t tax luxury items at same rate as essential goods, says Arunjaitley
  • Rajnathsingh concerned over Pak bid to revive militancy in Punjab
  • 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi High Court dismissed Sajjan Kumar’s plea which sought more time to surrender
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Get a Vivo Smartphone by Paying Only INR 101

by businesswireindia.com

December 20, 2018

Business Wire India

Vivo India, today announced an exclusive offline offer ‘New Phone, New You’ to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities. The 41 days offer period starts from December 20th 2018 – January 31st 2019 across all partner outlets pan India. With this offer**, customers can buy any Vivo smartphone above the value of INR 10,000* by making an immediate payment of INR 101 and paying the total amount in 6 equal EMIs.
 
Steps to avail this offer:
  1. Visit any of the 45,000+ Vivo-BFL mapped partner stores
  2. Carry your basic KYC document (PAN Card, Voter ID card, Aadhar Card etc.)
  3. Select your favourite Vivo device (*NEX, V11, V11 Pro, Y95, Y83 Pro, Y81-4G)
  4. Pay an upfront fee of INR 101 and submit your KYC documents to the retailer
  5. The device MOP will be divided into 6 equal EMI’s as per the scheme construct
  6. Go home and enjoy your new Vivo device
Besides the above-mentioned offer, Vivo is also providing:
  • HDFC ZERO Down Payment offer with additional 5% Cashback on Credit/Debit cards EMI transactions, Credit card regular transactions and with HDFC CD paper finance
  • HDB ZERO Down Payment offer for 6 month EMI**
Commenting on the launch, Jerome Chen, Senior Vice President, Vivo India said, “We are excited to bring attractive offers for consumers across India, as we get ready for Christmas and 2019. The ‘New Phone, New You’ offer has been specially curated to provide exciting propositions to our consumers that want to enter the New Year with a new Vivo device. With the New Year round the corner, we at Vivo wish to bring happiness to our customers and make Vivo buying experience a delight.”
 
Vivo has introduced a simple yet innovative financing option in partnership with Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDB and Capital First to ensure availability of Vivo smartphones for everyone.
 
**Terms and Conditions
  • Campaign period to be  from 20th Dec 2018 to 31st Jan 2019
  • Offer available across India on Vivo approved BFL mapped stores only
  • Customer can purchase any Vivo device (with MOP above 10k) by paying an upfront fee of INR 101
  • The device MOP will be divided into 6 EMI’s as per the scheme construct
  • This offer is available only on purchases made through Bajaj Finance Ltd.
  • The upfront charge of INR 101 will be over and above the MOP
  • Offer cannot be availed with normal EMI offers
  • Vivo smartphones are available with other EMI options also
  • HDFC cashback will be posted after 90 days of successful 3 EMI payment
  • Processing fees of INR 399 would be charged with HDB and HDFC paper finance
  • BFL and Vivo reserves the right to withdraw/ modify this campaign as per the company requirements
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿