Get Coverage for Repairs or Replacement Cost of Your Home Appliances With Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions From Bajaj Finserv

by businesswireindia.com

With easy EMI plans at your disposal, making big-ticket purchases, be it appliances or other products, is now easier than ever before. However, remedying even the smallest instance of damage/breakdown of your appliance can put pressure on your finances. For example, if your AC is damaged, you may end up spending a considerably high amount on its repairs.

Thankfully, you have an alternative. Instead of financing these out-of-warranty expenses out of your pocket, simply sign up for

Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions

from Bajaj Finserv, offered through its lending arm Bajaj Finance Limited to enjoy extensive coverage. You can opt for specific protection plans based on the appliances you own.

TV Insurance

Coverage of up to Rs. 50,000 at a premium of just Rs. 399 for a year

year Assistance in case the television set suffers loss or damage due to a mechanical/electrical breakdown, theft, fire or accidental damage

AC Insurance

Coverage of up to Rs. 50,000 at a premium of just Rs. 399 for a year

Financial coverage in case your Air Conditioner suffers an accidental damage/loss due to breakdown, fire, theft, or any other reason as per the policy.

Coverage for replacement cost up to maximum sum insured or the invoice value, whichever is lower.

Coverage of up to Rs. 35,000 at a premium of just Rs. 199 for a year

Coverage in case of loss or damage due to theft/burglary, fire or accidental damage

Coverage up to the invoice value/sum insured

Assistance to tackle replacement and repair costs

Coverage of up to Rs. 25,000 at a premium of just Rs. 499 for a year

Coverage in case of loss or damage due to theft/burglary, fire or accidental damage

Coverage up to the invoice value/sum insured

Assistance to tackle replacement and repair costs