Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai Launches Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit

by businesswireindia.com

Global Hospital, Parel, Mumbai has launched a dedicated Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit with modern ventilators and with latest invasive and non-invasive facilities for monitoring of vital functions. The Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit is designed to address the clinical needs of neurological and neurosurgical patients to improve their outcomes and a committed team of intensivists, pulmonologists, infectious diseases specialists, nephrologists and cardiologists will provide support round the clock in this Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit. Neurological disorders can be termed as the diseases of the brain, spine, and nerves that connect them.Millions of people are affected by neurological conditions like stroke, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, memory disorders, and many more posing a large burden on the healthcare system. Furthermore, the number of patients needing neurological care will continue growing. Thus, to help patients with neurological conditions get top-notch treatment and care, Global Hospital, Mumbai, has inaugurated a 10-bedded Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit which includes 2 isolation beds under the able leadership of Dr. Shirish Hastak, Regional Director – Neurology, Stroke and Neuro Critical Care.The Neuro Critical care and Stroke Unit has special equipment for monitoring the electrical activity of the brain and the pressure inside the brain. Round the clock emergency care will be provided to the patients by a specialized team of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff which is supported by 64 slice CT Scan, 3 Tesla MRI imaging followed by specialized neuro intervention/ surgery is also available.Speaking on the occasion, “With the State-of-Art Neuro Critical Care and Stroke Unit, Global Hospital, Mumbai has made a commitment to provide a level of complex and comprehensive care for patients affected by neurological disorders. From a specially trained care team to the most advanced technology, everything in the unit is designed to accommodate the unique intensive care needs of neurological- neurosurgical patients. Moreover, it is also a milestone for Global Hospital as Dr Shirish Hastak, who is one of the renowned doctors has joined Global Hospital, and with the help of his expertise we aim to help neuro patients improve their quality of life.“Patients in the Neurological ICU receive skilled care from an interdisciplinary team that includes physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, dietitians, and pharmacists. The team physicians are specialists with training in neurology, stroke, intensive medicine, and interventional neuroradiology. The team nurses are trained in techniques for examining the brain and central nervous system. Detection of subtle changes in the neurological states of patients is extremely important as this may be lifesaving in certain cases. This needs expertise in neurocritical care.”“Several research studies have shown patients with neurological disorders have lower mortality and better outcomes when cared for specialized neuro-intensive care units. Every minute of early detection of neurological problems by specially trained staff, meticulous patient monitoring with advanced equipment and multidisciplinary team treatment approach in these neuro-intensive care units, make this difference in the outcome.”Source: Businesswire