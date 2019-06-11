Global Upside’s Mihi Software Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2019 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

by businesswireindia.com

Global Upside (https://www.globalupside.com), a leading provider of accounting, payroll, HR, PEO, and talent acquisition services globally, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Product Design and Development for Business-to-Business Products and Services category at the sixth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

The award, held last week in Singapore, recognizes the company’s industry disruptive HR technology – Mihi (https://www.mihi.com).

Mihi is a cloud-based software that allows companies to manage all their global Human Capital Management (HCM) needs in one system. It is a unique HCM solution where country-specific labor, HR, benefits, and data privacy requirements are pre-built to keep employers compliant with local laws while giving employees a robust self-service tool to manage leave, time and attendance, and more.

Additionally, Mihi can pre-populate localized data for global payroll solutions, supplying companies with a single system of truth and creating a positive employee experience. They no longer need to use multiple systems to handle their HCM needs across different countries.

“I am honored that we have received this prestigious award. It validates Mihi’s innovative concept, the value it brings and the positive impact it has for our Clients,” states Rohit Lohia, Mihi’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “It is a big pat on the back for the Team’s hard work throughout the rapid growth we have experienced since inception.”

Mihi can support HR needs in 150+ countries and is localized in 15 languages. In June 2018, Mihi was named a Top 25 HR Technology Solution and Rohit Lohia (www.linkedin.com/in/rohit-lohia-b9b33b5) was featured in HR Tech Outlook Magazine. In 2019, Mihi join the ADP Marketplace app store, the largest HCM digital storefront where companies can tailor their HR solutions through apps that leverage ADP platforms and data.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 17 years.

More than 900 nominations from organizations across the Asia-Pacific region were considered this year in categories such as Award for Excellence in Innovation in Products & Services, Award for Innovative Management, and Award for Innovation in Corporate Websites, among many others.

“We are very pleased that entries to this program grew again this year,” said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards. “We added seven nations to those eligible to participate in the program for 2019, and we saw strong participation from several of them, especially India. We extend our warmest congratulations to all of this year’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.”

Other winners for the Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards include HGC Global Communications, IBM Singapore, JCDecaux Transport, Viettel Post, Cisco Bangalore, Vodafone, Concentrix Corporation, Dell Technologies Ltd, Manila Electric Company (MERALCO), GP Strategies, Hewlett-Packard Indonesia, Intuit India, Cvent Inc., and ShopBack Singapore.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

