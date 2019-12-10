Globsyn Business School Announces Scholarships Worth INR 5000000 for Meritorious Students from Across the Globe

Globsyn Business School, the No. 1 Private B-School in Kolkata, has announced the ‘National Scholarship Program’ (NSP) for students of its post graduate management programs. An amount worth around INR 50 lacs has been announced as a part of this Scholarship Program in multiple categories. NSP has been conceived to reward the hard work and recognise the excellence achieved by exemplary students in their academic pursuits and in all other areas of life, from a holistic point of view. As a part of this initiative, GBS will be accepting applications from deserving young minds for its ‘National Scholarship Program’ through a dedicated portal until March 31, 2020.

Globsyn Business School, the No. 1 Private B-School in Kolkata



Scholarships are not only essential to keep students from humble backgrounds adequately motivated to pursue their studies, but is also a pertinent requisite for acknowledging talent and rewarding brilliance achieved by meritorious young minds in their academic and extra-curricular endeavors. The Scholarships will be offered to students in multiple categories of Merit, Sports and Arts, for brilliance in academics, outdoor competitive games and creative expressiveness respectively, as well as an ‘Economic Scholarship’ for students from humble economic backgrounds. NSP also offers ‘Kalyani Scholarship’ – to students with exemplary academic track-record from under privileged backgrounds, whose parents or guardians income falls below the minimum tax-free slab as per the Income Tax Act. Six such 100% scholarships would be awarded to deserving students.

Rahul Dasgupta, Director, Globsyn Business School, said, “Scholarships are opportunities for deserving students to earn an education. They are morale boosters that help young learners scale academic pinnacles while realising their self-worth. Respecting such realisations, Globsyn’s NSP has been tailored with various types of scholarships, ensuring that no meritorious student is denied from an equal opportunity at education. The portal that we are using to accept applications to our scholarships also allows applicants to reach out to over 1200 scholarships from various organisations across the globe.”

Interested students can apply for the scholarship at: www.globsyn.edu.in/national-scholarship-program

About Globsyn Business School

Today Globsyn Business School (GBS) has uniquely positioned itself as India's only ‘Corporate B-School’, drawing from the strength and diversity of the fast evolving global corporate world. The new economy background of the school makes it one of the most forward thinking institutions in India today. With an edifice built on Innovation, Research and Technology, Globsyn is well on its path to create a globally networked, corporate savvy, research-driven management education system which moves beyond traditional forms of management knowledge dissemination to a research based delivery framework to create ‘Industry Relevant Managers’ – an agile group of professionals equipped to operate in today's technology-driven business environment. As a result of that over the years, more than 360 organisations have absorbed our 3000+ alumni, who have earned rich accolades for their achievements and are star performers within their organisations.

Globsyn Business School's two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is approved by AICTE. The B-School has received many accolades from the education fraternity from time to time, ranking among the Top 5 B-Schools in Eastern India as per Business India’s Best B-Schools Survey 2019, and has been conferred with the title of 'Most Preferred B-School of the Year – East' at the esteemed 12th EduShine Excellence Awards 2019, organised by ASSOCHAM – India’s largest industry association.

The B-School believes in learning ‘Beyond Education', where students are exposed to various out of classroom activities involving running virtual organisations, building business ideas, elderly care, specially-abled care, underprivileged education, conducting healthcare camps and other myriad of social activities. GBS spreads the concept of 'Beyond Education' among its stakeholders – students, alumni, academicians, corporates through elements like Globsyn Annual Lecture Series, Globsyn Management Conference, Globsyn Alumni Engage, Serendipity, Embryon and Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF).

Globsyn Business School’s ‘Care for Society’ initiative, done by the students of the B-School under the Beyond Education vertical of KYLF, is recognised by AICTE as a ‘Best Practices’ nationally by approved institutions in India, and has been mentioned in AICTE’s Best Practices bulletin.