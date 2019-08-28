Govardhan Heights Pioneers in Real Estate: Affordable Housing Under CMJAY at Jaisinghpura, Jaipur

by businesswireindia.com

The Real Estate Sector has, in the past couple of years, taking a beat due to numerous reasons. Even those who wish to buy a home are afraid to take a step in the direction of a bleeding sector with little or no transparency. What makes Govardhan Heights any different?



When the question was asked of Mr. Ramesh Chand Agarwal (Narnoli), he instantly responded “We want to give back to Jaipur the immense respect and support it has extended to my family across generations. Going with the exclusive premium clothes we have brought to the city and the state at large, making it a household name, we want to extend this integrity and quality to the project. This is a CSR initiative for us where we aspire to bring the exclusive to those who have not been able to afford it so far. Right from our choice of location to the quality of the design and material we are using, to the transparency we intend to work with, we look forward to making this the best living space in Jaipur.”



At a time when builders are not able to fulfil the commitment in terms of development, project completion, on-time delivery, ethical and use of customer’s money by the builder, transparency, disclosure of the amount & hidden charges that are added via club facilities, parking etc. These problems have resulted in the loss of faith in builders and are the biggest villains that make the customers wary of investing.



“BE THE CHANGE”! Project Head of Govardhan Heights is confident that they have addressed this and thought out everything very carefully. He said “When we sat to think this through, we made a list of problems that the customers faced and looked at the design and development from the user perspective. That is very critical. We wanted to strike all of the boxes and assure that the doubts and fears were addressed with key elements in features and added technology support for transparency.”



It is no surprise that the Project has already bagged the “Best Affordable Housing 2019” Award. Located at a prime area off NH 8 in Jaisinghpura, a developed yet green prime location in Jaipur, Govardhan Heights has been designed as a premium yet affordable home with exclusive amenities that are the best in the affordable homes segment under the Chief Minister’s Jan Awaas Yojana.



The project is backed by one of the most reputable family in Jaipur. Well established and known for their contribution to Jaipur, the family came from Narnaul 290 years ago. They came in as traders and set up business in Johri Bazaar. Gulab Chand Ramesh Chand was established in 1952 and over the decades, the name is now synonymous with that of stability, leadership, reliability and pioneering spirit of Jaipur, especially in the textile sector. The business grew as Ramesh Chand Agarwal took over the business from his father, and established a new brand “Shri Krishnam” with three showrooms in Jaipur presently. He played a major role in developing B2B business market through India.



Ankit Agarwal is quintessentially a sharp businessman with a Master’s degree in Management with specialisation in Real Estate Management from the University Of Leeds (UK). He has put in immense hard work and successfully launched a premium clothing line called “Rajvesh”. For almost a decade, he has personally been a pioneer in establishing the brand as an upmarket and elite brand for ethnic Indian wear, especially Rajasthani Poshak. The flagship store is a whopping 8000 sq. ft. of space in Johri Bazaar. He is now poised to make a success out of Govardhan Heights with his sharp acumen and attention to detail and quality delivery. This Project, for the Narnolia’s, is a personal and unique way of giving back to Jaipur, the trust and quality that they have earned a reputation for.





For people who desire a luxurious home but in affordable rates, Govardhan Heights looks like the ultimate destination. At a prime location with easy accessibility from the CITY and other suburbs, it indeed is packed to the hilt with goodies. Within the complex are Rooftop Jogging Track, Swimming Pool & Gymnasium, Departmental Store, Clinic, Medical Store, and construction design keeping in mind the senior citizens who are just as potential a resident in the premises. The Project has even included Pet- Friendly Environment. In close vicinity, within walking distance are hospitals, public transport, restaurants, and ATM etc.



Special care has been taken at Govardhan Heights to ensure placement of Wheelchair Ramp, Portable Fire Extinguisher in the apartments and a robust security system that takes care of the safety & security constantly. Many projects come with luxurious amenities but at a high price. Some come with affordable rates but have no guarantee for quality control or quality assurance. The Project guarantees low price with quality. They have aimed to keep the entire journey of owning a dream home a pleasant and smooth one. They are providing the customer access to an App to track the payments and see Real-Time Construction Updates that gives the surety of transparency and convenience.



The Project highlights seem to be countless. The buildings are designed with a basement, ground and 11 floors. The customer will know what construction material is being used. The architect has designed the space with an optimal utility to comply fully with Vastu as well as the RERA and JDA regulations with confidently guaranteeing workmanship for a period of five years. The project is technology-enabled, safe and secure with 24/7 CCTV monitoring in the society.



The building construction is using reinforced concrete grade M-25 with steel reinforcement as per design. Approved by RERA, Govardhan Heights will be certified by a PMC for quality delivery.



Care has been taken to enhance the fire safety system, install special electrical protection systems in every flat as well as keep the construction design earthquake resistance. Fly ash brick masonry work is being done with aluminium window frames, something that one finds usually only in high-end projects. Provision has been made to install intercom, DTH connectivity in all flats. The developers have gone a step further with providing for effective maids and help management system in place on completion of the project.



An overview of why this is a premium housing project despite its price is the big bundle of amenities it is packed with. The Project boasts of using optimal technology to chase away fears of dubious transactions, hidden costs, unclear data by providing the customers with a downloadable App that will enable the customer to check their accounts, material used, instalments, payment alerts, receipts, special offers, information and support on their fingertips, constant customer care access, and yes, even pick up and drop requests for collection.



“For us, reputation and ethics are of utmost importance and I cannot say that often enough.” Ramesh Chand Agarwal insists, “We want our customers to be aware of the progress of the development, clarity in the payments they have made and have a good experience right from start to finish. Loyalty is not won by being first, but by being the best. We want to make that change in the perception of the customer and are going all out of our way to do just that.”



Govardhan Heights come with trust assured guarantee. With Rajvesh as a key Business Partner, Govardhan Heights has, with a lot of care; selected and joined hands with reputed brands to give maximum premium benefit to the customer. Right from the assured reliability of Reliance Property as Advisory Partner to ensuring the quality of construction and PMC partner Aryan Industries, which has a reputed multi-state presence. The project has partnered with Fire1On1 for hi-tech fire prevention solutions, Hytech Industries for quality electrical fitment, and VSolv Admin as Home Service Partner for a seamless one-stop solution for all administrative and facility services. There has been no stone left unturned to ensure transparency in development and ease of payment through Zvesta, technology integrator partner, E-Mitra, the well-known service partner for assured customer convenience. While Ola has signed on as a travel partner, the customers are assured maximum benefits and convenience through Gifts On Air that has amazing benefits in store for the customers. Care has been taken to make sure the meetings with clients are comfortable, courtesy Mellow Café and Hostel. The architecture design of the project is by Buildform and Ankit Gupta Architect is the Project’s interiors partner. To assure trust and commitment, KCAPL has partnered with Govardhan Heights as RERA consulting partner.



In the true sense of the word, this is a collaborative effort to bring the best affordable home and make it premium nonetheless.

