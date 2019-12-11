GRC Expands Global Footprint by Opening Operations In India

by businesswireindia.com

GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, today announced it is increasing operations in the Asian market with the opening of offices in New Delhi, India on January 1, 2020.

The office will be led by GRC’s Dhruv Varma, who is relocating from the US to New Delhi, India where he will lead operations and serve as Director of Business Development, APAC. Varma previously served as GRC’s Director of Product Marketing and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of data center cooling. Prior to joining GRC in 2014, he served on Yahoo’s Data Center Energy and Sustainability team, where he helped identify over $6 million in operational cost savings and an annual reduction of 2,500 metric tons of CO2e. Varma has a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical and Automation Engineering from GGSIPU in New Delhi and a Masters in Business Development (MBA) from Babson College in Massachusetts.

With GRC’s immersion-cooling systems deployed in Japan, Singapore, Australia, India, and Vietnam, Varma will build staff to grow and serve the entire APAC data center market, which accounts for nearly 60% of the world’s population.

“I look forward to establishing our offices in India and expanding GRC’s infrastructure to meet the needs of the APAC Region,” said Dhruv Varma, Director of Business Development, APAC. “GRC is committed to reducing data center complexity and energy consumption while meeting the needs for the increasing power of today’s computing environments.”

GRC is locating its first Asian office in India because of the rapid growth in demand for digital infrastructure in the country: driven by the proliferation of affordable smartphones and connectivity, a growing percentage of India’s 1.3 billion population is coming online. The government is also pushing for digitization under the Digital India Programme and proposing data localization laws fueling a rapid growth in data center infrastructure. Additionally, the push for environmental sustainability across Asia is a key factor in the need for immersion cooling in the region.

“Over the last few years, we have seen an increased demand for immersion cooling in Asia, specifically India,” said Jim Weynand, Chief Revenue Officer of GRC. “This move into India to serve the Asian market is exciting, as Asia is home to some of the fastest growing economies in the world and the digital infrastructure is rapidly developing. Many Asian markets have challenges that GRC is uniquely able to address. Hot and humid climates, expensive real estate and price sensitivity make legacy air-cooling a challenge for data center operators. GRC’s immersion-cooling solutions address all of these concerns with a reduced footprint and lower operating and power costs.”

A pilot project with a major Indian mobile network operator inspired the move, which is a game-changer for GRC as the culture in these markets encourages innovative approaches like immersion cooling. GRC will work with Prasa Infocom as a solution provider partner to provide sales, installation, and post-sales support to customers in the region.

The new office is located at: B4/290 Safdarjung Enclave, Lower Ground Floor, New Delhi 110029.

About GRC

GRC is the immersion cooling authority. The company's patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in thirteen countries and are ideal for new-age applications, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, and other Edge and core applications. They are environmentally resilient and space saving, making it possible to deploy the solution in virtually any location with minimal lead time. Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

