Green Man of Gujarat, Now the Pride of India Too

‘Gaurav’ meaning pride in Hindi and Gujarati is truly how people of Gujarat would describe the green warrior Viral Sudhirbhai Desai for his tireless service towards environmental protection, tree plantation among other social initiatives. A highly prestigious addition to Viral’s long list of awards and recognition this year is the ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Award, held in the House of Commons, British Parliament at London in United Kingdom.
Besides Viral, the 2019 Bharat Gaurav Award, held on the 19th July this year was given to 33 prominent Indians including the Hinduja Brothers, Motilal Oswal, Padmashri Arunachalam famous as the Padman besides four other Padmashri awardees. Bharat Gaurav Award is the topmost honour for lifetime achievement conferred on Indians residing in India and Abroad. The ‘Bharat Gaurav Award ‘is an initiative of Sanskriti Yuva Sanstha. The past awardees include some of the most iconic and legendary inspirational personalities such as Gurudev Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, Noble peace prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, PepsiCo head Indra Nooyi, Subhash Chandra of Zee, Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar and singer late Jagjit Singh. This award has been conferred on many Padmashri, Padmabhushan and Noble prize nominees as well as winners.
Viral, now well-known as the Green Man of Gujarat is the CEO of Zenitex and Chairman of [email protected]
Foundation. He has received awards for ‘The Best Industry of Gujarat State for Quality and Environmental Protection’ for 4 times. He was also awarded at the Vibrant Gujarat 2019 Summit. For 3 year in a row, Viral was conferred with the biggest national award for energy conservation by the Ministry of Power, Government of India.
Under Viral’s able leadership, the [email protected]
Foundation has organized free cancer screening and awareness camp. Under the ‘Clean India, Green India’ drive, he has planted and is taking care of more than 25,500 trees and 4250 tree guards. Viral’s [email protected]
foundation also launched a mission to make Surat’s Udhna Railway Station as India’s first green railway station under the ‘Clean India, Green India’ initiative. Viral and his volunteers planted Oxygen Bomber plants and over 1700 air purifying plants at the station. Even the walls were decorated with paintings displaying ‘Save the Environment’ messages. Also, a memorial was built as a tribute to the soldiers martyred during Pulwama attack. As a symbolic gesture trees were planted in the name of martyrs. Viral had received support and assistance from non-government organisations Chhanydo and Archroma for the implementation of this project.
Viral not only preaches the message of ‘Save Environment’ but lives it too. He has decorated his car with eco-friendly artificial green grass to inspire people to go green. He was lauded by national and regional media after his company designed two such green cars called ‘The Green Crusaders’. The team shares information on environment awareness with people interested in knowing more about the cars. The pamphlets include information such as gases polluting environment and species of plants that can filter such gases, besides encouraging people to plant Oxygen Bomber species. The car also encourages people to volunteer, partner or donate for tree plantation and environmental awareness. According to Viral, this concept is one of its kinds not only in India but even in the world! Viral says, “The environment is seriously affected due to tree cutting. It is our responsibility to re-energize this earth.”
Last year, during Ganeshotsav, Viral created a Ganesha from a living tree keeping his ecological motive in mind. Also, during the ten days of Ganeshotsav, 1500 trees were planted. Viral and his and the [email protected]
Foundation also encourages people to join tree plantation and environmental protection drives on a regular basis. Kudos to this man who has taken the green initiatives as a mission of his life!
