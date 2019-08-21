GreyOrange Hires Jeff Cashman as SVP and Global COO

by businesswireindia.com

GreyOrange, a global software and robotics platform provider that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize fulfillment operations for companies worldwide, today announced Jeff Cashman has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Operations Officer. Cashman joins Chief Executive Officer Samay Kohli, VP and CEO North America Chris Barber and CMO Terrie O’Hanlon at GreyOrange’s U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, GA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005549/en/

Jeff Cashman joins GreyOrange as COO (Photo: Business Wire)

As Global COO, Cashman is responsible for shaping strategies to drive global customer acquisition, market penetration, revenue growth, marketing, solution delivery and customer success. He will leverage the deep supply chain technology expertise he has built over a career working with global enterprise customers to advance GreyOrange’s customer-first relationship strategy, build solid industry partnerships and attract first-class talent.

Cashman brings more than 30 years of supply chain technology experience to GreyOrange, most recently as the CEO of Ally Commerce, an e-commerce service provider for brand manufacturers. He also spent 12 years as an executive in Accenture’s Supply Chain Strategy Practice as well as 13 years as SVP of Business Development at supply chain solution provider Manhattan Associates.

“GreyOrange’s success in driving the next era of fulfillment technology is enabling global companies, especially retailers, to meet the immediacy demands of their consumers and to master the disruptive forces that are shaping relationships between buyers and sellers,” said Cashman. “As someone who has worked with supply chain technology his whole career, I recognize that GreyOrange is at the forefront of changing how large retail brands partner with technology providers to advance their fulfillment capabilities and market advantages,” he added.

GreyOrange CEO Samay Kohli commented, “Akash Gupta and I co-founded GreyOrange with a global strategy in mind. Our plan called for bringing a global COO on board as we built momentum with customers and partners worldwide. Jeff’s experience driving systems and processes that strengthen relationships across supply chain ecosystems make him a perfect fit in the plan Akash and I developed early on. Jeff’s market insights are grounded in years of experience working alongside influential and progressive retailers and other companies, and so are valuable to our customers as well as to our organization.”

Cashman’s appointment continues GreyOrange’s expansion in the U.S. by adding to the company’s leadership strength and industry expertise. GreyOrange’s U.S.-based operations include a software and robotics research and development lab in Boston, directed by co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Akash Gupta, and headquarters in the Atlanta tech corridor to lead sales, manufacturing, delivery and operations.

Cashman holds a B.A. in Economics and Management Information Systems from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange is a global company delivering an advanced software and robotics platform that unifies artificial intelligence, machine learning and Maximum-Life™ robotics design to optimize fulfillment and warehouse operations in real time. The company’s always-solving application platform, GreyMatter, orchestrates robots, people, promises, inventory and data to continuously adapt and accelerate accurate fulfillment in distribution centers and warehouses. GreyOrange experts help organizations master complex supply chain challenges so they can advance commerce and help their distribution employees thrive. The company has core operations in the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan and India. www.GreyOrange.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005549/en/

Source: Businesswire