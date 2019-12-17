gumi Cryptos Capital and HashKey Capital invest in Tassat accelerating blockchain based digital cash adoption in Asia

by businesswireindia.com

Tassat, a global financial technology provider of innovative solutions bridging traditional and digital asset markets, has announced investments from strategic Asian investors gumi Cryptos Capital and HashKey Capital. They join a growing list of strategic investors in the company that include US based Signature Bank, ConsenSys and CMT Digital.

Their investments support Tassat’s strategy to extend its footprint to Asia and accelerate adoption by banks of its blockchain based infrastructure solutions including rapid cross border payments and real-time treasury management using digital cash.

Its products help financial institutions and fintech firms eliminate the points of friction in the cross-border payment and transaction chains, while also promoting open banking and enabling the rollout of new and differentiated services to retail and commercial customers.

Tassat CEO Thomas Kim, said: “We are honored to welcome gumi Cryptos and HashKey Capital as strategic investors at a time where adoption of our payments and treasury management infrastructure is growing. Both firms share Tassat’s vision to help transform the global payments and treasury management landscape in a much needed way.”

Rui Zhang, Managing Director of gumi Cryptos Capital said: “We are excited to back Tassat’s accomplished team and its pragmatic approach to bringing blockchain enabled solutions to financial institutions. Its payments and settlement platform will play a key part in enabling cross border payments amongst corporate clients of banks in a truly frictionless way.”

Chao Deng, CEO of HashKey Capital said: “We are delighted to partner with Tassat in their endeavor to be a global leader in building a blockchain-based infrastructure that enables institutions to tokenize, transfer, exchange and settle digital assets and we support its team’s vision and proven track record to deliver.”

About Tassat

Tassat is a New York-based global financial technology provider of innovative solutions to financial markets utilizing blockchain-based technologies to enable frictionless asset transfer and settlement. Tassat has also created the first-of-its-kind margined deliverable swap contracts on Bitcoin as well as the first institutional OTC-based digital asset reference rates. For additional information, please visit tassat.com or connect with the Company on Twitter or LinkedIn

