Halonix Launches Unique Motion Sensor Bulb ‘Radar’

Halonix has unveiled one-of-a-kind motion sensor bullb “Radar” under its sub brand Halonix Prime. This bulb automatically turns on when there is any motion within a 15 feet radius, and turns off in 60 seconds as soon as the motion subsides. This bulb is ideal for staircases, outside main doors, stores, balconies, porches, garages and bathrooms. This bulb delivers savings, convenience and a sense of safety as it comes on when it detects motion and switches of one minute after the motion ceases.

Prime motion sensor bulb ‘Radar’

Halonix Prime motion sensor bulb ‘Radar’ is best-in-class on all the parameters and moreover, it’s made in India at the state of the art Halonix factory in Haridwar. In line with its efforts towards making the ongoing LED revolution a success in the country, Halonix has already established a vast pan-India network to provide seamless after-sales services and on time maintenance to its valued customers.

Commenting on the launch of Halonix Prime motion sensor bulb ‘Radar’, Mr. Rakesh Zutshi, Managing Director, Halonix Technologies said, “We found in our consumer research that often consumers left the bulb on in places in the house that they did not frequent much. They also wanted the convenience of an auto-on, auto-off bulb especially with kids and elderly at home. Lastly they also wanted a bulb that could keep their home secure from the outside by lighting up whenever there was movement. The Halonix Radar bulb was developed keeping these consumer needs in mind.”

Major USPs of Halonix Prime motion sensor bulb ‘Radar’

Auto-on when it detects motion within 15 feet. Auto off in one minute after motion ceases.

Wattage (10 watts)

Luminous flux (850 lumens)

Colour temperature (6500 Kelvin)

Priced at Rs. 349/-, Halonix Prime motion sensor bulb ‘Radar’, is available in all the leading electrical stores across the country as well as on amazon.

About Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Halonix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is amongst India’s fastest growing retail and institutional lighting company. Set up over 2 decades ago, Halonix has been the first movers in manufacturing energy efficient lighting in India with Made in India/Made for India products. The success of Halonix has been built on the back of its unparalleled ability to develop, test and deploy lighting solutions relevant and suitable for Indian conditions. Due to its keen focus on innovation and quality control, the brand is widely accepted all across India by consumers and trade alike. It has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and has been accredited with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certification. It has a dedicated R&D team with a fully equipped state-of-the-art laboratory that tests and develops products tailor-made for India.