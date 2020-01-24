Happay Appoints Accomplished Industry Leaders to Spearhead the Company’s Rapid Global Growth and Drive Ramp-up Efforts

by businesswireindia.com

Ex Concur MD, India, Mr Ramesh Iyer joins as President and CRO

Happay’s Platform wins coveted CIO Choice honour twice in a row

After dominating the domestic market in the corporate spends management sector, Happay has now turned its attention to ramp up operations in newer geographies. The company has announced its foray into North America, Brazil, Mexico and Middle East markets, as it continues to explore more regions with its revolutionary platform.To lead the company through this challenging global expansion, Happay turned toward an industry veteran for steady stewardship.Mr. Ramesh Iyer joins as the President and Chief Revenue Officer, and brings with him industry expertise, courtesy his previous stint as the Managing Director, India, SAP Concur. Besides his experience in travel and expense management, Ramesh also has 27+ years of experience in IT and Telecom and also has served in senior roles with P&L responsibilities in the Tata Group.: “I’m thrilled to join Happay which is at a strategic inflexion point. With their roster of new innovative products for global enterprises, Happay is looking to unlock unrealised value in Spend Management. Together with a talented team and exceptional leadership, we will ride the next wave of growth by creating value for employees, CXOs, and the enterprise as a whole.”Varun, Co-Founder and COO, Happay, said, “Ramesh’s strong leadership track record and the breadth of experience will help Happay realise its vision of empowering enterprises with smart controls to manage their spends in an optimal manner.”Happay has also been conferred the CIO CHOICE 2020 recognition as the. For the second consecutive year, the CIO community selected Happay as the best solution in the Travel and Expense Management Category. Commenting on the win, Ramesh added, “We are ecstatic to begin the new decade by winning the CIO Choice Award for 2020. To receive this award twice in a row, and by extension – an unwavering vote of confidence from CIOs makes this moment extremely special in our journey." A distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising CIOs from across industry verticals, guides the entire process, along with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.Source: Businesswire