Havells India Becomes the First Indian Electrical Company to Be Part of Dow Jones Sustainability Index – Emerging Markets

Havells India Limited became the first Indian Electrical Company to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index. Also, Havells is amongst the only 12 Indian Companies to be included in the index which is essential for assessing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performances. The company also moved one position to become 6most sustainable company in the “Electrical Components and Equipment” sector globally.Speaking on the recognition,said, “We are ecstatic and proud to be part of Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Emerging Markets especially in the second year of our participation. This recognition is the result of hard work over the years and our core philosophy of ‘Shubh Laabh’ where we believe in ‘doing good deeds and profits would follow’. This recognition further strengthens our resolve to keep doing good for the environment and communities around us."Havells has undertaken a lot of efficient initiatives that have resulted in drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company is reducing its dependency on fossil fuel-based electricity by installing roof top solar power plant across its manufacturing units. Along with that, the company is planting 4 lakh trees annually with an aim to develop over 800 hectares of forest cover by 2023. Promoting the concept of circular economy, the company continuously recycles and reuses more than 94% of the waste generated at its manufacturing units. Havells is the only electrical company in the country to be a “water positive” and “zero fatality” organization and is moving to become wood and paper positive company.said, “We congratulate Havells India Limited for being included in the DJSI – Emerging Markets. The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."Launched in the year 1999, Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is the longest running global sustainability benchmark evaluating the sustainability performances of over 4700 companies across the globe based on various parameters and is a key reference point for several investors and companies.Source: Businesswire