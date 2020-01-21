HCL to Explore Technology-Powered Future of Digital Enterprises at the World Economic Forum 2020

by businesswireindia.com

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced its participation in the upcoming World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos for the second consecutive year. As part of its HCL 2030 platform, the company will host a series of thought leadership discussions, meetings and networking receptions at its pavilion throughout the three-day event.

Building upon their successful partnership at WEF in 2019, HCL and Fast Company will facilitate discussions on the convergence of technology innovation, human ingenuity, and critical thinking. HCL’s Davos Dialogues will see business leaders discuss the future of digital innovations related to the demographic, societal and technological trends shaping today’s interdependent, complex world.

The program schedule includes powerful sessions – including “CEOs: Disrupt Thyself,” “Banking Without Borders: Shaping an Open Financial Ecosystem,” “Defining Moments of Technology by 2030,” and “Building Trust: Reinventing Culture in a Digital World” – that will feature executives from the most innovative global organizations.

The HCL Pavilion will also showcase the engineering, product innovation and technology aspects of Digital Enterprise 4.0, demonstrating how these building blocks shape the future of new age business models, with practical application today. The Tech Showcase Zone will display game-changing solutions in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Automation, Blockchain, IoT, Quantum Computing and Consumer-Engagement technologies, in sectors such as financial services, retail, healthcare, transportation, and farming.

“As a Strategic Partner of the World Economic Forum, HCL is proud to collaborate with global leaders to develop innovative solutions to help solve emerging challenges for businesses and society at large,” said C. Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies. “HCL’s mission is to power individuals and digital enterprises with breakthrough technology to create a cohesive and sustainable future. We look forward to working with the global ecosystem in Davos to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, by making tomorrow’s technology a reality today.”

For more information, visit https://www.hcltech.com/world-economic-forum.

