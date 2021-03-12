3 Stunning New Stay Options For Your Perfect Hill Station Holiday

https://food.ndtv.com/

Been planning your much-needed holiday, but haven’t got down to making it happen yet? Like they say, there’s no better time than the present. If you feel the hills are calling to you, then you have come to the right place. We truly believe that what makes a hill station holiday an unforgettable experience is when you pick a beautiful stay away from the hustle and in the midst of nature. With secluded and off-beat destinations becoming a trend in 2020, we present three stunning new stay options for you that offer the perfect getaway with breath-taking views of the mountains. You cannot miss these!

1. Mary Budden Estate, Binsar

Nestled in breath-taking natural surroundings of the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Mary Budden Estate is a 19th century Himalayan forest home. It is one of the last virgin expanses of wilderness in the Himalayas. Remote yet accessible, Mary Budden Estate offers you the luxury of time and of space; and the enviable opportunity to disconnect in order to connect, deeply.

Elegant luxury at its finest, the wooded estate offers a cottage that sleeps six in three rooms and additional three double rooms. All accommodation is en-suite, tastefully appointed with logwood fireplaces, stone patios and several open sit-outs. Guests get to relish beautiful spaces for dining indoors and outdoors including private dining rooms and outdoor spaces with spectacular views.

With the ‘Breathe in Binsar’ package you get to savour all this and more. The package includes all major meals, daily afternoon tea, and an eventide coven with bonfire and refreshments. It is the perfect escape for anyone seeking a sense of peace and tranquillity.

2. Welcomhotel Shimla

Welcomhotel has launched its first property in Himachal Pradesh, Welcomhotel Shimla. Tucked away in an unexplored village with experiential stays, lush green expanse and breathtaking views of the hills, Welcomhotel Shimla is the ideal getaway for those wanting to reconnect with nature. As one leaves behind the bustling streets of Shimla city center and drives uphill, the tranquil town of Mashobra is only half an hour away.

Blessed with pristine beauty, natural streams, bountiful orchards and lush green coniferous forests, Mashobra is a quaint, serene destination. With 47 rooms and suites overlooking the picturesque valley, the hotel is laid out to receive maximum natural light. The design philosophy of the hotel is modern with minute elements of the old world charm and has all the makings of a “green” hotel with commitment to sustainability.

Welcomhotel Shimla offers enriching experiences for its guests. From bird watching, heritage walk, cycling within the Shimla Wildlife Sanctuary or picnics and camping in the greens, there’s much to do in and around.

3. Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa, Darjeeling

Taj Chia Kutir Resort & Spa is situated in the world renowned Makaibari Tea Estate, founded in 1859, and home to the world’s first tea factory. Spread over 22 acres, the 72-room resort, often enveloped in mist, has panoramic views of the rolling hills. The design is inspired by the meandering tea terraces and blends with nature.

The culinary choices include The Chia Veranda, the all-day diner, perched in the natural surrounding serving world cuisine. Sonargaon, the fine dining restaurant, offers North West frontier, Punjabi and Bengali cuisines. Guests can enjoy an elaborate high tea and tea tasting session with the tea sommelier at the charming Makaibari Tea Lounge. One can even experience tea plucking or set out for nature trails to get the best views of the majestic Kangchenjunga.

With domestic travel enjoying a steady growth and rediscovered love for local attractions, experience the rural charms of offbeat locations for a perfect break from the mundane city life.