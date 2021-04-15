Diabetes Diet: This Delicious And Wholesome Paratha Recipe Is Healthy To Boot!

https://food.ndtv.com/

If you are a foodie who happens to be diabetic, you would know how tough it is to curb cravings in order to manage blood sugar levels. Not just sugary treats, diabetics need to constantly monitor their diet in order to control excess of everything, from calories to carbs. It is imperative for them to club their physical activity with a balanced diet, which should be rich in fibre and proteins. While a meal of greasy rich Indian curry paired with buttery parathas might make you slurp, you just can go ahead and have it. However, we aren’t asking you to completely eliminate that lip-smacking paratha from you diet. But what if you could make it a diabetes-friendly one? Yes, you read that right.

Diabetes is an irreversible condition but it can still be managed by certain lifestyle and dietary changes. And it does not certainly mean curbing those hunger pangs and eliminating all that you love gorging on.

A simple stuffed paratha isn’t just a scrumptious treat but a wholesome meal in itself and one can make it as healthy as it can be. Parathas are super versatile so you can make paratha out of everything – from leftover sabzis to spices and herbs. Who wouldn’t love a paneer or aloo or pyaz ka paratha? And if you are a diabetic, you can even experiment with the flours that you use to cook rotis or parathas.

How To Make Three Grain Paratha | Diabetic-Friendly Paratha Recipe

This three grain paratha, made with a mix of soya, jowar and ragi flour is a stellar option to try at home for a diabetic-friendly meal. All you need to do is make smooth dough of three flours along with spices and herbs of your choice, roll it out and cook on hot griddle until golden brown! While jowar has complex carbs that take longer to digest and release sugar in the bloodstream gradually, ragi is enriched with dietary fibres and has a low glycaemic index.

Find the full recipe of multigrain paratha here.

You can pair this wholesome paratha with your favourite sabzi, curd or pickle.

Try this diabetic-friendly paratha at home and share your experience with us in the comments section below.