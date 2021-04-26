Suffering From Constipation? Here Are The Top 3 Foods That Rujuta Diwekar Recommends

https://food.ndtv.com/

Constipation is a very common condition that many silently suffer from. There are a number of other health issues that arise out of the condition such as gas, back pain and fatigue. Constipation is usually found in people having other health problems such as diabetes, blood pressure, PCOD, irregular sleep cycle, or hypothyroid. Constipation could also be caused by overconsumption of certain foods or the omission of certain others in our diet. There are ways to fix it naturally without having to take medicines and supplements. Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a video with her top three food recommendations for people suffering from constipation.

According to Rujuta Diwekar, the solution to this lies in three simple foods that can be had even by those not suffering from constipation. They are foods with different kinds of nutrition and health properties which can be had through different parts of the day. Take a look at the video she shared:

Here Are 3 Foods That Can Relieve Constipation According To Rujuta Diwekar:

Food #1: Jaggery and Ghee

Sweet cravings come to everyone – the difference is in how we deal with it and curb it. According to Rujuta Diwekar, jaggery combined with ghee is a wonderful post-lunch dessert for tackling constipation. “Jaggery is a good source of iron, and ghee is a good source of essential fats. Both these together will allow for smoother digestion and better lining of the intestines,” she said in her Instagram video. Simply take some powdered jaggery and ghee. Mix with your finger and consume right after lunch!

Food #2: A local melon

A lot of times, constipation happens due to the lack of water in our body. Summer fruits are essential to replenish the body with hydration and maintain the electrolyte balance, according to Diwekar. A local melon helps in combating the issue of constipation and also aids in bloating prevention. Simply cut the melon into pieces and have it as a healthy mid-evening snack around 3-4pm.

Food #3: Til with Roti/Bhakri

For dinner, a simple ingredient that can be incorporated in the meal is white sesame or Til. “Til is rich in fibre, Vitamin E, and essential fatty acids – all of which help in the digestion process,” as per Rujuta Diwekar. Mix a spoon it with atta and have it for dinner.