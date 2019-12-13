Heilind Asia Wins the 6th China “IoT Technology Innovation Award”

by businesswireindia.com

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., was invited to attend The 6th China IoT Summit held in Shenzhen on 12th Dec 2019 to meet with the world's leading companies in the field of IoT, jointly discussed and shared the market prospects of IoT industry, the latest IoT business model, cutting-edge technology programs and other industry topics. In the following Annual Awards Ceremony at night, Heilind Asia was presented with the “IoT Technology Innovation Award 2019”.

The summit was organized by Elecfans which is an electronic platform with China’s largest community of engineers and electronic semiconductor practitioners. The China IoT Summit has been successfully held for 5 years; it has taken the form of "Summit Forum & Sub-forum" and has gathered over 100 well-known global manufacturers, attracted over 6,000 people to register, impacted 200,000 electronic engineers.

After award nomination, online voting and expert review, finally, TE Connectivity IoT Mini-Start Kit introduced by Heilind Asia won the “IoT Technology Innovation Award 2019".

TE Connectivity IoT Mini-Start Kit, designed for emerging IoT applications, is an extensible sensor node (mini-start) that allows for convenient connectivity of different sensors to the cloud with wireless connectivity options and enables easy experimentation in IoT use cases while building in-house capabilities.

“I'm honored to accept the IoT Technology Innovation Award on behalf of Heilind Asia; it represents our new achievements in China's IoT industry. Thanks to the organizer and the IoT industry for presenting this award to us, and give special thanks to our key supplier – TE Connectivity; it is TE’s innovative products and supports that help Heilind Asia to exploit advantages in the field of IoT. Heilind Asia will launch better products and services on the road of IoT to contribute their efforts.” said Ken Liu, Branch Manager of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191212005916/en/

Source: Businesswire