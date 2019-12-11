Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Introduced AMPMODU 2mm Breakaway Header

by businesswireindia.com

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, introduced the AMPMODU 2mm connector family which includes a variety of reliable Board-to-Board and Wire-to-Board headers.

The new breakaway headers have a centerline of 2mm, saving almost 38% space on the board than the standard 2.54mm (0.1 in) centerline, and allowing customers to build more functionality onto their boards. The connectors are intermateable and can be paired with most receptacles from major brands in the market. The new headers are available for automated surface mounting, throughhole-reflow (THR/PIP) and traditional through-hole mounting onto boards, providing customers with a wide range of options for PCB assembly. The product offering includes single and double rows, and comes in bulk, tube, tape and reel packaging to suit different types of product handling systems.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

