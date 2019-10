Herbalife Nutrition Announces 3rd Edition of FIT FAMILIES FEST

by businesswireindia.com

The flagship event to be conducted across Bhubaneswar, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad

Aimed at bringing the entire family together for a day of fitness and fun

Individual Category (For those aged 13 and above) 20K cycling 10K running 5K running Family Category 3 Membered fittest family 4 Membered fittest family

CITIES DATES (SUNDAYS) ADDRESS Bhubaneswar November 03, 2019 East Coast Railway Stadium, Mancheswar Railway Station Rd, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751017 Ludhiana November 10, 2019 Bath Castle, Pakhowal Road, Near Lalton, Ludhiana, Punjab 141116 Ahmedabad November 17, 2019 Eka Club, The Arena Gate No. 3, Kankaria Road, Beside Dinner Point Hotel, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380002 Hyderabad November 24, 2019 Anvaya Conventions, Sy No. 235, 236, VN Pally Near, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033

​Herbalife Nutritionis an initiative to support the Honorable Prime Minister’s FIT INDIA MOVEMENT and raise awareness about the role of a healthy, active lifestyle coupled with good nutrition for long term health and wellbeing. Theof Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest 2019 was announced at a press conference today in the presence ofCaptain, Indian National Football Team and Bengaluru FC (Indian Super League) andCountry Head and Vice President, Herbalife Nutrition India.The Fit Families Fest 2019 brings more fun and fitness for families across four cities, for the first time. Having grown in scale and stature, this time the inspiring and much-anticipated fitness fest is being held in. The Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families fest aims to iterate that healthier families make happier families.Commenting on the announcement,, said, “We are excited to announce our Fit Families Fest this year and happy to have Sunil Chhetri with us to support the fitness movement which Herbalife had started three years ago. Our vision resonates with the government’s initiative of Fit India Movement and we are proud to support the movement through our continuous effort and fulfilling our mission in helping create a healthier and happier world around us.”, said, “This is a fantastic initiative by Herbalife Nutrition and I am excited to be here to be a part of it. Good nutrition and staying active are crucial to having a happy and healthy life. It’s a great idea to make fitness a family activity. An initiative like this augurs well for our country and will help spread the message across India.”The previous editions of Fit Families Fest were held in Bengaluru 2017 and Pune 2018 and were a roaring success with over 2000 fitness enthusiasts participating. The event was flagged off by five-time World Champion Boxer and Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athlete, India's Star Badminton Playerand Herbalife Nutrition’s Fitness Sports ConsultantBelow are the various categories for Fit Families Fest 2019:Top three winners will be felicitated in each individual category (20km cycling, 10km run, 5km run, and Parkour). Additionally, 2 fittest families will be felicitated – one each from 3 members and 4 member families.Event schedule:Log on to: www.fitfamiliesfest.com to register yourself and family for the upcoming Fit Families Fest 2019.Source: Businesswire