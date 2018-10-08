Herbalife Nutrition Holds 2nd Edition of Fit Families Fest for Families and Fitness Enthusiasts

by businesswireindia.com

In association with Special Olympic Bharat, Herbalife Nutrition Successfully Hosted its Second Edition of Fit Families Fest highlighting the message of inclusion and the movement towards mainstream

Athletes from Special Olympic Bharat have joined the special occasion to celebrate a day of fitness fun and family

Over 2000 enthusiasts came together to participate in Herbalife Nutrition’s 2Edition of Fit Families Fest celebrating fitness and togetherness.Theby Herbalife Nutrition, the global premier nutrition company, was held today at Magarpatta, Laxmi Lawns, Pune. This edition was an effort to highlight inclusion by bringing everyone together to inspire and motivate one other while participating in fun-filled and rejuvenating sports activities.Rob from the popular TV series M.A.D and Antariksh from Hindi Rock band were also present to entertain the diverse audiences.“I am delighted to be a part of the fest again. I am thrilled to see it grow in size and stature. More importantly, it is encouraging to see the families eagerly participate in fitness activities. The growing awareness and interest in a healthy lifestyle augur well for our country and this initiative from Herbalife will help spread this message across India.”“I am delighted to be part of the Fit Families Fest again. I with my whole family am here to celebrate this day and I think it is a wonderful idea to make this a family activity. This festival serves as the fulfilment of inclusion mission to inspire all people in the society to discover their true strength and push their limits, ultimately, to become their fittest and healthiest selves. Promoting healthy living, nutrition and leading an active lifestyle should be an important habit incorporated in our day-to-day lives.”Fit Families Fest aims to engage across all strata of society with a unified commitment to fitness. The day witnessed high energy activities ranging from Inclusion Run, Cycling, Yoga, Zumba, Drum Jam session, Parkour for children. The celebration of togetherness concluded with a“It’s surreal to witness Fit Families Fest grow through the last year, to what it has become today. This year, we have everyone – from across sections of society members and non-members alike who joined together to inspire and empower each other. Through this fest, we hope to spread the message of inclusion and to reach out for greater involvement in the Inclusion Revolution. Along with Special Olympics Bharat, Herbalife Nutrition aims to break barriers and foster greater unity, tolerance & respect for all. We hope that this event has inspired, energized and rejuvenated Pune’ites to exercise regularly, as well as ensure a balanced nutrition intake.”Herbalife continues to provide an inclusive platform for everyone to achieve their fitness goals and flourish with mutual support and encouragement.Source: Businesswire