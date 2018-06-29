Herbalife Nutrition India Sets New Guinness World Records® Record for Most Participants in a Body Percussion Ensemble in Bengaluru

by businesswireindia.com

RHYTHMS OF UNITY is a unique concept created by Herbalife Nutrition to unite the family towards achieving their purpose in a fun and musical initiative to build a better tomorrow

It showcased the activity with a total of 12,471 attendees and the record was achieved by 11,256 participants

Herbalife Nutrition, the global nutrition company, whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier, created a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® record for the most participants in a Body Percussion ensemble activity.As a part of the event, Herbalife Nutrition and its Independent Associates set the new world record with 11,256 people achieving status of the Largest Body Percussion Ensemble, held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru.The official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® adjudicator, Swapnil Dangarikar confirmed that Herbalife Nutrition had successfully created a new world record for the most participants in a body percussion activity in one location breaking the previous record of 7089 participants. The certificate was received by, along withat their Flagship Event the India Extravaganza held at Bengaluru.Swapnil Dangarikar, who was present at the event in Bengaluru, said, "It was great to be there in person to see so many excited and enthusiastic people all taking part in creating music by stomping, clapping, snapping fingers among others. I was delighted to be able to confirm the record had been set and personally present the certificate to the company.""The Herbalife Nutrition family from across the country came together with one motto – to make the world healthier and happier. This is an incredible achievement for everyone at Herbalife Nutrition, as there are so many ways to be healthy and active & this was just one of our ways to support our purpose and have some fun," said