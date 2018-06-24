  • Download mobile app

26 Jun 2018

High-Performance Solutions and Complete Protection for Critical Installations: the Latest Innovations from CNIM and Its Bertin Subsidiary to Be Unveiled at WNE 2018

by businesswireindia.com

June 24, 2018

Business Wire India

The third edition of the World Nuclear Exhibition – major event for the global nuclear energy community – will be held at Paris-Villepinte, June 26th to 28th, 2018. CNIM and Bertin Technologies, leading players in the fields of nuclear equipment, safe handling and instrumentation for the complete protection of nuclear power plants, will be unveiling their joint offerings at this exhibition (booth D125-Hall 7).

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005185/en/

 
CNIM's high safety fuel handling systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on its long experience of major nuclear projects and its cutting-edge industrial capabilities, CNIM’s offering reflects its ability to innovate and adapt to the most difficult environments.

 

Highlights on its exhibition booth will include:

 

Focused on preventing risks of different types, Bertin offers a comprehensive product portfolio for the complete protection of nuclear installations. In addition to ionizing radiation measuring equipment for the protection of personnel exposed to ionizing radiation (previously supplied under the Saphymo brand), Bertin also provides patented sensor-based anti-intruder solutions for the networked surveillance of sites and cybersecurity solutions to anticipate threats and ensure the secure exchange of sensitive information.

 

Two innovative lines of products enriching the company’s radiation protection range will be showcased at WNE:

 

SaphyRAD: a portable, multi-probe contamination meter for the monitoring of radioactive alpha and bêta contamination,

 

SaphyGATE: new-generation radiation portal monitors.

 

Attend our expert talks and workshops during WNE:

 

EXPERT TALKS – booth #D125:
2018/06/26:
11am: Improvement of radioactive contamination control

 

2018/06/27:
11am: Observation & surveillance solutions for nuclear sites
2pm: Handling secured and high-precision systems

 

2018/06/28:
11am: Emergency solutions for environmental radiation monitoring
2pm: Jules Horowitz reactor core

 

WORKSHOPS – Workshop 2 room:
2018/06/26 – 2pm: Advanced manufacturing of complex nuclear systems
2018/06/28 – 12:30pm: SaphyRAD E, new innovative contamination monitor

 

www.cnim.com/en

 

www.bertin-technologies.com

 

 

 

 
MULTIMEDIA AVAILABLE :
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180622005185/en/
Source: Businesswire

