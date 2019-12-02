Hiranandani Estate Offer Ready to Move in 1 BHK Homes at ‘The Walk’-Thane

by businesswireindia.com

The Hiranandani Group has been creating townships along with the mixed-use township model since many years, such as Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Over the years, changing home buyer requirements have reflected in variations in the basic model, enhancing the lifestyle for newer residents. In Thane’s Ghodbunder Road, Hiranandani Estate, the mixed-use development model, has been the path bearer of new-age real estate development for the new age home seeker.Ready to move in residential options at ‘The Walk’, Hiranandani Estate, Thane makes for an ideal choice for home seekers looking at homes in the 1 BHK configurations. These are on offer at a very attractive price point of Rs. 85 lakh, all-inclusive – floor rise included. Located in Thane’s new-age retail and social ‘City Square’, ‘The Walk’, it is too good an option to miss out on – a superior product which is eliciting positive responses from home seekers.“The Thane real estate market attracts aspirational and discerning to home buyers to buy their dream homes which offer good potential, as also a high quality of life, appreciation in value and a wealth-creating asset for life,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and MD, Hiranandani Group. These are ideal homes for not just aspirational home seekers but also for the discerning as also new-age millennial home buyers and investors, he adds.Hiranandani Estate is a mixed-use Township, which incorporates lifestyle features which make it attractive. From academics (Hiranandani Foundation School) and medical care (Hiranandani Hospital) to other social infrastructure, it offers home seekers a lifestyle similar to none. For residents, the common amenities include Clubhouse, a Gymnasium, Squash Courts, Landscaped Gardens, Pedestrian-friendly, tree-lined avenues – and let us not forget ‘The Walk’, which is arguably, the MMR’s leading High Street Retail in the format of a European city’s square, the very entre of the township’s social fabric.With commercial as also IT and ITeS and BFSI segments having set up workspaces within Hiranandani Estate, the mixed-use township is also an employment hub in Thane, which along with retail as also residential real estate, translates into creating an ideal habitat, set amidst green zones, where all common utilities and facilities are available within the township. It also includes ‘walk to work and walk back home’ for some of the residents.For the investor, the 1 BHK offering at ‘The Walk’ is ideal, as it will fetch good rental income, given that the project location is in close proximity to arguably, Thane’s leading commercial hub. The township is well populated, with a good mix of the working class as also HNI residents. With the apartments having no GST or tax burden along with the ready to move in advantage, it will be a win-win for investors.Going beyond individual amenities and features of Hiranandani Estate, the 1 BHK offering at ‘The Walk’ offers one feature which is unique: the opportunity to experience holistic community living, the way it is created within a Hiranandani mixed-use township – at a very attractive price point of Rs. 85 lakh, all-inclusive.Source: Businesswire