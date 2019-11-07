Home Decor Enthusiasts and Interior Decorators Regret Not Having This Earlier

Business Wire IndiaHouseToHome.in is an exciting startup based out of Bengaluru and incubated in Singapore. It has been created with a singular focus: 'Assist Millennials in India & SE Asia find the 'Finest' Home Decor & Interior Design Ideas across all platforms, thus saving them time, efforts & resources'.
Most Décor Enthusiasts and users, at some point of time, have struggled to hunt for the Finest Home Décor Content & Resources
, as they go about creating that home of their dreams!
For way too long, the world of Indian Home Décor Market (valued at over 30Bn$), has been too fragmented and diverse and one has had to hunt all over, looking for resources, ideas & inspiration – many a times one would purchase something,
only to later find better & more attractive ideas and options!
More importantly, 95% of the content online is pretty average to say the least, & Décor enthusiasts end up spending countless hours hunting for ‘quality content & resources’
online & offline…Only at some point of time to wonder.
’Why isn’t there one online place where one can find the ‘Finest Home Décor, Design & Home Style Content from across various sources, research it well…
BEFORE, one buys it, and more importantly can save on time & efforts, in finding the finest Home Décor content, at one single place
?
HouseToHome, https://housetohome.in/
~ is ‘India's First & Only Home Decor Curation Platform’
, that curates the very Finest Content in Home Décor
& Design from over 1,000 plus of India's & the World's finest Home Decor Resources Online – including the very best Websites, Blogs, Videos, Social Media & Podcasts & Offline Resources, & bring them all on one Platform for Home Décor Enthusiasts!
Based out of Singapore and Bengaluru, https://housetohome.in/
has been founded by Ashokh Bharggav & Rajiv Unnikrishnan, two experienced Digital Entrepreneurs & school buddies for over 25 years, with a crazy passion for great design, décor and Home Style.
, aims to help Décor enthusiast, create a home that reflects their dreams
, what their life is all about & a home that inspires both the people who come to visit and the people who live in it.
So, Welcome Home…
Welcome to https://housetohome.in/
