Huawei Fest: Premium Huawei Smartphones up for Grabs at Great Deals and Offers Exclusively at Croma

Huawei Consumer Business Group India, today announced attractive deals and offers on its premium range of smartphones, which includes Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P30 lite and Huawei Mate 20 Pro between 7th June and 16th June 2019, during the Huawei Fest – exclusively at Croma outlets.

With extraordinary looks and ground-breaking features, Huawei smartphones offer unparalleled consumer experience when it comes to performance and aesthetics. During the ten day long ‘Huawei fest’ on Amazon India, the brand will be offering attractive offers on all its best-selling premium smartphones.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone and the first Mate series phone in India. The device boasts of a triple rear camera setup and comes with some of the world-first features like reverse wireless charging. It is also the first phone to run on a 7nm chipset. The handset comes equipped with a Leica Triple Camera setup at the back, Dual-NPU and Huawei's SuperCharge technology, that uses a high-speed 40W charging.

During the ongoing Huawei Fest, the Mate 20 Pro will be available at INR 59990/, giving away a straight discount of INR 5000 to consumers. The customers will also get a Sennhieser headphone worth Rs. 29999 absolutely free.