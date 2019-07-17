Huawei India’s Smartphones to Get Revolutionary EROFS Storage System

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India is all set to disrupt existing as well as upcoming line-up of smartphones with the revolutionary new file system called EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System). The new file system offers improved disk performance and speed and at the same time helps in saving the disk space. Huawei has progressive plans to roll out the update later by end of this month on Huawei’s most popular smartphones such as Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova3i, and Huawei Y9 among others. The new update will enrich the mobility experience of users with host of new features.

EROFS

The feature is currently only available on Huawei’s flagship phone Huawei P30 Pro, which was launched earlier this year. The EROFS file system can increase the random read speed on an average by 20% and up to 200% while also saving more than 2GB of system storage.

EROFS

The new file system will also ensure higher response rate when it comes to reading file such as documents, music or videos. It will also help while launching a large app including a game; the startup speed will be faster and takes less time.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com.

For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on: