Huawei Launches its Much Anticipated Watch GT2 with an Array of Exciting Offers; Grab Huawei FreeLace with the Watch

Pre-Booking Starts on 12 th December, at 12 AM and is applicable on both Online as well as brick and mortar stores.

There are exciting offers on the 46 mm variant of the Watch GT 2

Huawei Consumer Business group, India, today announced exciting offers on its recently launched smartwatch – the all new Huawei Watch GT2 which promises #OneCharge2weeks. Dubbed as “your personal full-time fitness trainer”, the Watch GT 2 comes equipped with Huawei’s proprietary Kirin A1 chipset, the world’s first chipset for wearables that aligns with Huawei’s commitment towards manifesting “A seamless AI life”.

Offline & Online: The watch will be available across major ecommerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon and other leading retail chains like Croma. As a part of the pre-sale activity, customers who book the watch from 12 A.M. onwards, between December 12th and 18th, 2019, stand a chance to bag a Huawei Freelace worth MRP 6999, for free. All they need to do is to make the full payment for the watch at the time of booking.

The first sale of the Watch GT 2 will commence from 12 A.M. on December 19th and go on till the 31st of December. Under this sale, customers will get a Huawei Minispeaker priced at MRP 2999, for free. They can also avail the No-cost EMI option.

There are also privilege offers on limited quantity of watches. Customers will get priority delivery, special benefits with Gold’s Gym or a chance to win an all-expense paid for, Goa trip.

Prices

The leather sport variant is available at INR 17,990; Titanium Grey variant at INR 21,990 and the Black Sport variant at INR 15,990.

