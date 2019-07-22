Hyundai Motor India Organizes Mega Experience Service Camp

by businesswireindia.com

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, India’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider and largest exporter since inception, today organizedThe camp provides the customers a platform to experience brand Hyundai within their vicinity for all service-related needs, new product purchase and evaluation of the existing car. In addition to this, the customers can also book a Test Drive of their favourite car during this camp.The Mega ‘Experience Hyundai Camp’ was organized at 495 locations in 303 cities to provide personalized assistance, free vehicle check-up, evaluation of old cars in exchange offer to buy contemporary Hyundai cars. To enhance customer involvement, Hyundai SANTRO, Elite i20 and Xcent were on display to augment lead generation.“It’s extremely overwhelming to see such remarkable response to the Mega Experience Hyundai Camp every year. Each year, the customer response surpasses our expectations and turn out to be extremely collaborating. Being India’s First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, we will continue to innovate and bring forth the best customer services at their doorstep. The camp accentuates our commitment towards providing industry’s best platform to fulfil all customers’ service-related needs.”In addition to the above, in the coming week Hyundai will also set up a camp for Old Santro customers honouring their long term association with the Brand. The camp is intended to connect with the old Santro customers and share latest updates on recently launched Hyundai cars and special discounts to exchange the old SANTRO with the ALL NEW SANTRO. Customers can get exchange benefits upto INR 20,000.The Mega ‘Experience Hyundai Camp’ is usually set-up at Malls, Residential Areas, Parking Spaces and Petrol Pumps, to educate our customers about importance of regular service for their vehicles, acquaint them with new sales scheme, used car evaluation and exchange offers, extended warranty details, etc.Source: Businesswire