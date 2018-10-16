IDEMIA Appoints Yann Delabrière as Group CEO

by businesswireindia.com

The supervisory board of IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has appointed Yann Delabrière to be Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect taking over from Didier Lamouche who has resigned.

Yann Delabrière (credit Pierre Charriau/IDEMIA)

One year after the successful coming together of Oberthur Technologies (OT) and Safran I&S (Morpho) that gave rise to IDEMIA, Yann Delabrière will be charged with overseeing a new phase in the Group’s growth.

Yann Delabrière, who previously served as CEO of Faurecia followed by CEO of Zodiac Aerospace, was appointed IDEMIA’s supervisory board chairman in January 2018. Since then he has gained in-depth understanding of the Company’s operations and people. IDEMIA will now look to benefit from Yann’s extensive international managerial experience.

Yann Delabrière stated: “I am delighted that the Supervisory Board is entrusting me with this new role, and am excited to be leading IDEMIA as it enters the next phase of its development. IDEMIA has developed cutting-edge technologies and services leveraging artificial intelligence, biometrics and cryptography. This makes IDEMIA a major technological player in the fields of identity management and authentication or security of payments. I have witnessed IDEMIA’s growth potential first hand and believe it is excellently poised to continue to consolidate its position as the leader in the sector”

Didier Lamouche added: “During almost six years at the helm of Oberthur Technologies (OT) then IDEMIA, I am extremely proud to have contributed to building, with the teams, what has become the global leader of Augmented Identity. Together, we achieved numerous commercial successes and brought to market significant innovations, not only in the financial sector, but also with access solutions combining biometrics and remote secure communication. The successful integration of both companies, OT and Morpho, fueled by solid operational results, opens a bright future to IDEMIA and all its employees. I wish them all every success.”

About Yann Delabrière

Yann Delabrière is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure, the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (the French National School of Administration) and has a post-graduate degree in mathematics. He began his career at the Committee of Public Accounts before working in the cabinet office of the Foreign Trade Ministry. He then worked as Financial Director of COFACE (Compagnie Française d’Assurance pour le Commerce Extérieur, a French export credit agency) and for the Printemps Group. In 1990, he joined the PSA Peugeot Citroën Group as Chief Financial Officer and, in this role, became a member of the automaker’s Executive Committee in 1998, and Chairman and CEO of the Group’s consumer finance unit, Banque PSA Finance. Yann Delabrière was appointed as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia in 2007. He was also Chairman of the Executive Board of Zodiac Aerospace between June 2017 and February 2018. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Cap Gemini from 2004 to May 2018, a member of the Board of Directors of Société Générale from 2012 to 2016, and member of the Board of Directors of Alstom since March 2017. He has headed IDEMIA’s Supervisory Board since January 2018.

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, with the ambition to provide a secure environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect, travel and vote), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

