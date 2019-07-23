  • Download mobile app
23 Jul 2019
IDEMIA Will Present Its H1 2019 Financial Results to Investors on July 30, 2019

businesswireindia.com

July 23, 2019

Business Wire India

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, today announced that it will present its H1 2019 financial results to investors on Tuesday July 30, 2019.

 

Yann Delabrière (CEO) and Laurent Lemaire (CFO) will be presenting the financial results and taking questions the same day at 3:30 pm CET (2:30 pm London Time / 9:30 am New York Time).

 

For more information, please refer to our website: https://investors.idemia.com/

 

About IDEMIA

 

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

 

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

 

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

 

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

 

 
Source: Businesswire

