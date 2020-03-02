Immersive Artwork Inspired by KATSUSHIKA Hokusai’s Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji Showcased at Narita International Airport Starting Saturday, February 29

by businesswireindia.com

The Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan is holding a new initiative called the “Japanese cultural media arts dissemination initiative in airports and other institutions” for inbound tourists.

Narita International Airport Exhibition Summary

Date & time: (Preceding Exhibition) Starting Saturday, December 28, the first year of Reiwa (2019) (Main Exhibition) Starting Saturday, February 29, the second year of Reiwa (2020) Location: Narita International Airport (Narita, Chiba) Terminal 1 and 2 Arrivals Concourse Area Content: Exhibition of NAKED Inc.'s immersive artwork inspired by Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji

Immersive artwork titled “360°Around Mt. Fuji ~NAKED meets Hokusai~”, which is inspired by KATSUSHIKA Hokusai’s ukiyo-e piece Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, will be showcased at Narita International Airport starting Saturday, February 29.

Ukiyo-e is a significant Japanese cultural resource, and KATSUSHIKA Hokusai is one of the most well-known ukiyo-e artists of all time. According to The Sumida Hokusai Museum, “In 1998, he was the only Japanese person given a place in ‘The 100 Most Important Events and People of the Past 1,000 Years’ list in ‘THE LIFE MILLENNIUM’.”* One of his seminal works is Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, which has even been included in the pages of the new Japanese passport design as of February 2020.

*Source: The Sumida Hokusai Museum “Hokusai” https://hokusai-museum.jp/modules/Page/pages/view/401?lang=en

Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji is a series of pieces that depicts views of Mount Fuji from multiple locations; it is said that during the late Edo-period (1750-1850), people enjoyed traveling vicariously through these prints. Capturing HOKUSAI’s worldview, creative company NAKED Inc. has created video artwork that allows us to admire Mount Fuji from various perspectives. A preliminary showcase of artwork based on 4 out of the 46 pieces in the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series began in December 28, 2019. Now, the artwork has been updated and upgraded to incorporate 19 pieces from the series.

Additionally, the videos also introduce places like The Sumida Hokusai Museum, a museum dedicated to the works of HOKUSAI, and Lake Ashi, a vista featured in the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series. HOKUSAI’s Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series, an internationally respected work of Japanese art, greets visitors from around the world at Narita International Airport, the gateway to Japan.

*This exhibition is only available for viewing by passengers arriving to the airport on international flights.

The Agency for Cultural Affairs is opening the “Japan Media Arts Distributed Museum” in 10 Japanese airports as part of its Japanese cultural media arts dissemination initiative in airports and other institutions. The artists and creators featured in this exhibition capture the cultural resources borne out of various local cultures through fresh perspectives. By showcasing the works of media arts in places like airports, which serve as gateways to these regions, visitors can explore the true spirit of these cultures through their travels.

Exhibition Summary

Theme: “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji”

Exhibition: “360°Around Mt. Fuji ~NAKED meets Hokusai~”

NAKED Inc. has created this immersive artwork inspired by Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, the seminal work of ukiyo-e artist KATSUSHIKA Hokusai in the Edo Period. Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji is a series of 46 ukiyo-e woodblock prints, which includes pieces like “Fine Wind, Clear Morning” (commonly known as Red Fuji). NAKED Inc.’s interpretation of the Edo-period artist’s work incorporated 19 out of these pieces; while maintaining the worldview that HOKUSAI depicted, the modern rendition presents epic, panoramic views of Mount Fuji from various angles, in different seasons, and throughout human history.

This is not a still painting; this piece is made up of many moving layers, created to mimic the ukiyo-e practice of “layering colors”. The digital painting provides an immersive experience, wherein the viewer can enjoy a dynamic depiction of Mount Fuji.

*This artwork employs high-definition data of ukiyo-e in the collection of Yamanashi Prefectural Museum, reproduced using Ars Techne Innovation Corporation’s unique “Re-master Art” technology.

Creative Producer: NAKED

NAKED Inc. is a creative company founded in 1997, with a team comprised of directors, designers, and writers and MURAMATSU Ryotaro. With “Core Creative” “Total Creation” and “Borderless Creativity” as their mottos, the team creates art across many platforms and genres, such as films, music videos, TV programs, advertisements, immersive experiences, regional revitalization efforts, and educational programs.

Their recent projects include shows incorporating 3D projection mapping technology, and immersive events blending technology and reality like “FLOWERS BY NAKED” and “TOKYO ART CITY BY NAKED”. In 2017, they executive produced “TREE by NAKED yoyogi park”, an interactive art-meets-food experience. NAKED Inc.’s goal is to create thought-provoking experiences (“SCENE”) in all aspects of our daily lives, ranging from culture, art, entertainment, tradition, education, music, city, food, and sports (“LIFE”).

More recent works include “OCEAN BY NAKED”; “Water Tree”, a new monument at the Izumi no Hiroba in Osaka; as well as seasonal installations at Tokyo Tower and Maxell Aqua Park in Shinagawa. In 2020, their immersive floral exhibition “FLOWERS BY NAKED 2020” takes place for the fifth time at Nihonbashi Mitsui Hall between Thursday, January 30 and Sunday, March 1.

Related Tourist Attractions

Sumida Hokusai Museum

Encountering the works left by KATSUSHIKA Hokusai.

This museum, built in the Tokyo ward in which HOKUSAI was born and spent most of his life, is devoted entirely to the artist. SEJIMA Kazuyo, of the global architects’ unit SANAA, designed its near-futuristic architecture. Its unique, innovative façade covered in aluminum panels leaves quite an impression, and Tokyo Skytree® is visible from the top floor.

Name: Sumida Hokusai Museum

Location: 2-7-2 Kamezawa Sumida-ku, Tokyo

Phone: +81-3-6658-8936

Hours: 9:30-17:30 (last entry 30 minutes before closing)

Closed: Mondays (unless a holiday, in which case closed the next day)

Lake Ashi, Hakone

Tracing the scenery that KATSUSHIKA Hokusai saw.

Views of Hakone’s mountains and Mount Fuji from Lake Ashi. Hakone has been a popular hot springs destination since the Edo period. The view of Mount Fuji over Hakone Shrine from the former Hakone Harbor on Lake Ashi, depicted in Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (c. 1831), is still a favorite spot for tourists.

Name: Lake Ashi

Location: Hakone-cho, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa

Narita International Airport Exhibition Details

Date & time: (Preceding Exhibition) Starting Saturday, December 28, the first year of Reiwa (2019) (Main Exhibition) Starting Saturday, February 29, the second year of Reiwa (2020) Location: Narita International Airport (Narita, Chiba) Terminal 1 and 2 Arrivals Concourse Area *This exhibition is only available for viewing by passengers arriving to the airport on international flights. Creative producer: NAKED Inc. Supporter: Narita International Airport Corporation Organizer: Agency for Cultural Affairs, Government of Japan “Japanese cultural media arts dissemination initiative and other institutions in the first year of Reiwa”

