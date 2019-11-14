India Emerging as Regional Hub for Pilot Training

India’s aviation market is growing steadily and is expected to become the third largest in the world by 2024. This growth is creating a demand for trained pilots. FSTC (Flight Simulation Technique Centre) is one of the leading pilot training institutes in the country and is now extending its capabilities to the training of pilots from various regional airlines.

Air Tanzania Trainee Pilots

FSTC has become the training institute of choice with pilots from South East Asia and Africa region due to its new state-of-the-art Level D simulators as well as its qualified pool of instructors. FSTC also supports these international pilots with their travel and accommodation with its local tie-ups.

Biman Bangladesh Trainee Pilots

FSTC recently conducted training sessions with pilots from Air Tanzania, Nok Air and Biman Bangladesh. These were very successful and the pilots were highly satisfied with the overall training facility including the quality of instructors and are keen to grow their future training footprints with FSTC.

About FSTC

FSTC is India’s first registered standalone Approved Training Organization (ATO). It is the largest in the region with the most number of full flight simulators catering to all the airlines in India that fly various fleet types. FSTC is also accredited by EASA, Airbus, and Boeing. FSTC’s course curriculum conforms to the best in class international standards. Around 1,100 pilots have already been trained by FSTC and are inducted by all the major airlines like Indigo, Vistara, Jet Airways, Spice Jet, GoAir and Air India.

FSTC currently provides full flight simulators to the majority of airlines in India and conducts type rating program on B 737 NG, A 320, Q400 and ATR aircraft for airlines and self-sponsored individuals. FSTC has achieved a remarkable milestone in the last 7 years by providing services to the aviation industry and creating a pool of trained pilots.

FSTC’s aim is to contribute to the Indian aviation industry towards the enhancement of safety and efficiency by providing tailor-made training programs for optimized performance and safety through advanced flight training.