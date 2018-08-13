Indian Students Win Delta Advanced Automation Design Contest Hosted in China

by businesswireindia.com

th

Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and energy management, hosted the 5edition of Delta Cup – a global competition onrecently at Delta’s Wujiang Plant in Jiangsu, China. A total of 76 teams from 73 colleges and universities in China, Taiwan, Thailand, India, and Vietnam earned a place in the final contest. One team fromand 2 teams fromwon the first place at the competition.The team from RV College of Engineering, Team Clone Tribe, worked onand the two teams from Vellore Institute of Technology, Team Matrix 2.0 and Team Alfred & Cadbury worked onand, respectively.said, "We are really proud the winning teams are from India. With the advent of new technology and the industry changing at a rapid pace, it is important the students are at par with evolving technology. Delta Cup contests aim at bridging the industry-academia skill gap and look at providing students with practical exposure. It is through these competitions that the students get an opportunity to hone their skill-sets. We are happy that Delta provides such a platform for students at a global scale."The 5Delta Advanced Automation Design Contest adopted the concept of advanced industrial automation development from “Industry 4.0” and “Made in China 2025”. Under the theme of “Seeking Smart Manufacturing Talents”, the competition included three major categories: “smart machines”, “smart robots”, and “smart manufacturing”. This year, the 76 teams that earned a place in the final contest included 61 teams from China, 7 from Taiwan, 3 from Thailand, 3 from India, and 2 from the newly participating Vietnam, which elevated the competition to becoming more international in scope. Aside from the Special Awards, the First Prize, Second Prize, Third Prize and Editor’s Awards were also presented among the other 72 teams.Source: Businesswire