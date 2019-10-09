India’s Leading Business Families Invest in NeuroLeap

by businesswireindia.com

NeuroLeap uses advanced BCI Brain Computer Interface technology to safely understand brain activity

and help it perform at optimum potential; completely non-invasively, without using any medication and with zero side effects. At its centres in Mumbai & New Delhi, NeuroLeap has successfully delivered brain enhancement for various areas like attention, executive function, calmness, sleep, memory and emotional health for people from all walks of life, across age groups who may or may not have any mental disorders.

“…Congratulations to Kumaar Bagrodia for fronting NeuroLeap; it is indeed cutting edge…I believe NeuroLeap will help fill in the void, provide relief pan India. I wish Kumaar every success every step of the way,” said Padma Bhushan awardee Rajashree Birla.