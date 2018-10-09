Indo UK Institute of Health to Invest Rs. 1600 Crores for an Integrated Medicity in Uttarakhand

by businesswireindia.com

Indo UK Institute of Health (IUIH), one of the largest healthcare infrastructure projects in the world, has signed up a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttarakhand for setting up an integrated IUIH Medicity in the state. Signed during Destination Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018, this initiative shall deliver to the people of the state world-class NHS standard healthcare that’s available, affordable and accountable. IUIH shall enable Uttarakhand to emerge as a global hub for medical tourism, medical equipment and device manufacturing, pharmaceutical production; and cutting-edge medical research.The IUIH Medicity in Uttarakhand shall also have medical college, nursing college, PG academy and a training facility for allied health professionals. It shall also have a separate zone for medical equipment and device manufacturing, and pharmaceutical production. Cutting edge medical research shall be carried out at the IUIH Medicities in areas as diverse as genomics & stem cells, translational research and clinical research leveraging on the patient data available.IUIH has retained Elara Capital Plc as Financial advisor for raising funds for its projects in India.IUIH has tied up with some of the leading implant companies, and medical equipment and device manufacturers. Many of them would start their manufacturing operations in IUIH Medicities in accordance with Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ program bringing the healthcare cost further down for patients in India.Besides Uttarakhand, the other states to benefit from the IUIH programme include Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.Source: Businesswire