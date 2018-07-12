Ingram Micro Strengthens Alliance With Salesforce India

by businesswireindia.com

Ingram Micro today announced that it has deepened its relationship with Salesforce by becoming a Salesforce Reseller in India. Through this alliance, Ingram Micro will expand and foster the use of Salesforce's market-leading sales, service marketing solutions and platform to businesses of all sizes across India, empowering them to deliver even greater customer success.Present in more than 40 locations in India, Ingram Micro will focus, on Tier 2 and 3 cities, to deploy Salesforce capabilities to businesses of all sizes. The Salesforce Partner Program provides partners with the technology and go-to-market resources to deliver unparalleled customer success. Ingram Micro has invested in dedicated services and consulting practice through which it will enrich the experience of using Salesforce for enterprises and SMBs in India. This team will provide best-in-class training, innovative solutioning and continuous strategic engagements to enabling customers and driving true digital transformation.said, “In today’s digital economy, providing prospects and customers a positive brand experience right from the first interaction has become a strategic priority for most organizations. Platforms like Salesforce enable businesses to increase efficiency, achieve scale, provide a stellar customer experience and stand out from competition. We are excited about our partnership with Salesforce and we look forward to providing Indian enterprises access to the world’s leading CRM, to help them achieve success with the cloud.”said, "Salesforce is, and always has been, a customer success-driven company. As we look towards market expansion in India, the opportunity in front of us is enormous – the skills, talent, and local expertise from Ingram Micro will enable both of us, to drive digital transformation and customer success for businesses of all sizes. We are delighted to partner with Ingram Micro.”Source: Businesswire