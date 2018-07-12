  • Download mobile app

12 Jul 2018, Edition - 1094, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A complaint has been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for the ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ comment he made yesterday
  • ‘Rahul Gandhi, as the president of the party, should apologise’, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
  • ‘It’s not the whole story for the election’, says Shashi Tharoor, MP, Congress
  • Maharashtra govt dismisses opposition’s charge, ‘NGO distributed Bhagwad Gitas’, says Vinod Tawde
  • The RSS mouthpiece questioned the intent of the filmmaker, saying the film gloried a ‘criminal’
  • Several terrorist have been spotted in the areas of Chaukibal, Tehregam, and Pattan in the Kashmir valley
  • JDU Neta Sharad Yadav hits out at BJP, backs Cong leader Shashi Tharoor
  • US President Donald Trump insisted that he gets on well with German Chancellor Angela Merkel
  • 2nd pothole death in Kalyan: 45 year old labourer identified as Anna dies due to a pothole at Kalyan
  • BJP Chief Amit Shah arrives in Patna to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Ingram Micro Strengthens Alliance With Salesforce India

by businesswireindia.com

July 12, 2018

Business Wire India
Ingram Micro today announced that it has deepened its relationship with Salesforce by becoming a Salesforce Reseller in India. Through this alliance, Ingram Micro will expand and foster the use of Salesforce's market-leading sales, service marketing solutions and platform to businesses of all sizes across India, empowering them to deliver even greater customer success.

Present in more than 40 locations in India, Ingram Micro will focus, on Tier 2 and 3 cities, to deploy Salesforce capabilities to businesses of all sizes. The Salesforce Partner Program provides partners with the technology and go-to-market resources to deliver unparalleled customer success. Ingram Micro has invested in dedicated services and consulting practice through which it will enrich the experience of using Salesforce for enterprises and SMBs in India. This team will provide best-in-class training, innovative solutioning and continuous strategic engagements to enabling customers and driving true digital transformation.

Comments on the news:

Diego Utge, SVP and Chief Country Executive at Ingram Micro India, said, “In today’s digital economy, providing prospects and customers a positive brand experience right from the first interaction has become a strategic priority for most organizations. Platforms like Salesforce enable businesses to increase efficiency, achieve scale, provide a stellar customer experience and stand out from competition. We are excited about our partnership with Salesforce and we look forward to providing Indian enterprises access to the world’s leading CRM, to help them achieve success with the cloud.”

Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, Salesforce India, said, "Salesforce is, and always has been, a customer success-driven company. As we look towards market expansion in India, the opportunity in front of us is enormous – the skills, talent, and local expertise from Ingram Micro will enable both of us, to drive digital transformation and customer success for businesses of all sizes. We are delighted to partner with Ingram Micro.”

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, Inc.
