Internationally Renowned Oncologist, Dr. Anil K. D’Cruz is Now Associated With Apollo Hospitals as Director, Oncology

by businesswireindia.com

Dr. Anil D’Cruz is the first Indian to hold the position of President Elect, Union International for Cancer Control, Geneva

With over 33 years of experience, Dr. Anil D’Cruz was the Ex. Director and Chief of Head Neck Services at Tata Memorial Hospital

Apollo Hospitals announced today that renowned senior Oncologist, Dr. Anil K. D’Cruz has joined the group as Director, Oncology – Apollo Hospitals, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. A well-recognized global leader, clinician, researcher and teacher in Head and Neck Oncology, Dr. Anil K. D’Cruz brings with him over 33 years of experience in the field of cancer. Dr. D’Cruz will drive Apollo Hospitals’ efforts in the fight against cancer, focussing on providing and overseeing care and treatment for patients suffering from cancer of the head and neck, oral and laryngeal cancer as well as cancer affecting the thyroid, parathyroid and salivary glands. Dr. D’Cruz has undergone special training for head and neck surgery at the Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, New York, Laser Surgery at Vanderbilt University, USA and speech rehabilitation at Indianapolis, USA.“I am extremely happy to come on board Apollo Hospitals and lead their oncology program. Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront in bringing the latest cutting-edge medical technology to the country for the benefit of cancer patients and I am pleased to join hands with Apollo in their mission against cancer. While I will be primarily based out of Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, I shall be working across Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi to take forward our Chairman Dr Prathap C. Reddy’s healing mission.”Awarded the Honorary FRCS from the Royal College of Surgeons, London, Dr. D’Cruz is the first Indian to hold the prestigious post of President Elect (2018-2020) and President (2020-2022) of the Union International for Cancer Control, Geneva, Switzerland which is the largest cancer organisation globally committed to the cause of cancer control. Prior to joining Apollo Hospitals, Dr. D’Cruz was Director of at Tata Memorial Hospital and Chief of Head Neck Services. He has held leadership positions and is on the board of numerous professional organisations, universities, research organisations and cancer institutions across the country and abroad. His landmark contribution on the management was neck nodes in oral cancer was awarded the prestigious plenary at the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2015. With more than 250 peer reviewed publications and chapters to his name, Dr. D’Cruz is on the Editorial Board of many reputed national and international journals.said, “Our goal at Apollo Hospitals is to offer world-class health care that is accessible and affordable. Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai offers comprehensive precision technology for treatment of cancer by offering experienced multi-disciplinary consultants with organ specific protocols. The prevailing JCI accreditation ensures that best clinical practices & medical outcomes are sustained. We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anil D’Cruz to our team of experienced clinicians and are sure that cancer patients at Apollo Hospitals, will benefit from his experience and expertise and receive the best cancer care services.”Source: Businesswire