Intertrust and Jscrambler Launch Joint Solution to Protect Mobile and JavaScript Applications

Black Hat – Intertrust Technologies Corporation and JavaScript Application Security leader Jscrambler announced a jointly-sourced product suite App Shield 360 that provides a complete set of application shielding solutions for both native and JavaScript applications that includes:

Jscrambler to provide leading JavaScript web and mobile hybrid application protection against tampering and data theft through sophisticated JavaScript obfuscation, code traps and software self-defensive technology

Intertrust whiteCryption® Code Protection™ to provide state-of-the art code obfuscation and tamper resistance for native code

Intertrust whiteCryption® Secure Key Box to provide best-of-breed white box cryptography

The Intertrust/Jscrambler joint program provides a one-stop solution for application shielding; it prevents reverse engineering and code tampering on all commonly used IT platforms including mobile, IoT, and client-side in the browser. Intertrust’s whiteCryption products are best-of-breed for native code, while Jscrambler provides world-class protection for JavaScript and HTML5 modules running in all web browsers and hybrid mobile applications.

“We’re delighted to partner with Jscrambler to add JavaScript protection to our offering,” said Bill Horne, general manager of Intertrust Secure Systems. “JavaScript remains one of the most broadly deployed technologies in the world, and Jscrambler’s products are the very best at providing protection.”

Centralizing two leading products into a single solution empowers organizations to achieve greater efficiency. Both product lines are broadly deployed across numerous markets, especially in automotive, healthcare, banking and entertainment and media.

“We chose to partner with Intertrust because their whiteCryption products are the best application shielding products in the market for native code, and the market demands high-quality interoperable solutions to fully protect their mobile applications whether they are native, hybrid, progressive web apps or web applications,” said Rui Ribeiro, CEO of Jscrambler. “Now, we can both provide our customer base with a universal solution for all platforms, obviating the need for complex procurement cycles for different platforms.”

Both Intertrust and Jscrambler are exhibiting at Black Hat USA in booths 2416 and IC2038, respectively. The two companies will perform a joint presentation and discuss how leveraging the core technologies will make hybrid applications stronger and far less vulnerable to exploit while easing the security burden placed on developers.

About Intertrust Technologies

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations – from mobile and CE manufacturers and service providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management, software tamper resistance and privacy-driven data platforms for software tamper resistance and private data sets for various verticals including energy, entertainment, fintech and IoT.

Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.

Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in client-side application shielding. The company’s widely acclaimed innovative security products protect Web and Mobile Hybrid Applications of thousands of businesses worldwide. Jscrambler’s cutting edge Code Integrity makes JavaScript applications self-defensive and resilient to tampering and reverse engineering. Recently, the company introduced a Webpage Integrity module, which enables real-time detection and removal of code injections, Man-In-The-Browser attacks, DOM-tampering and data exfiltration on the client-side. Jscrambler is used by more than 43.000 companies and individuals, across 145 countries, including Fortune 500 businesses in sectors such as Finance, Advertising, Broadcasting & Media, and Gaming. For more information, please visit https://jscrambler.com and follow Jscrambler on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

