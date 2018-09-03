IPPF’s Director General Visits India to Underscore Commitment to Sexual and Reproductive Health Outcomes in the Country

by businesswireindia.com

Reaffirming its continued and long-term support towards working with the Government of India, partners and all stakeholders for sexual and reproductive rights (SRHR), Dr. Alvaro Bermejo, Director General, International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), is visiting India this week (4September – 7September).The high level visit will have the IPPF Director-General meet government agencies, leaders of vulnerable communities (women in sex work, migrant workers and people living with HIV), women’s agencies, academia, public health advocates and other partners to support country-specific strategies in partnership with Family Planning Association of India, Member Association of IPPF, tailored to serve the most marginalised groups in India.India continues to be the second most populous country in the world with a population of 1210 million. 19 percent of India’s population is in the 15-24 age group and over half a billion are under 25 years of age. The high young population in India increases the need for SRHR services through youth-centred approaches and comprehensive sexuality education and information.IPPF’s Member Association in India – Family Planning Association of India (FPAI), provides comprehensive quality sexual reproductive health care(including safe abortion and HIV services). FPAI will showcase their increased access to quality outreach services for poor and vulnerable groups, through innovative service delivery partnerships in states of high unmet needs (Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh) to ensure sexual and reproductive health care reaches those who need it the most.This will be Dr. Alvaro’s first visit to India since his appointment as Director General in March 2018. During his four-day tour, he will visit Delhi and Mumbai to observe efforts made to address family planning and SRHR demands in India.Dr. Alvaro Bermejo has more than 20 years of experience in issues like adolescent SRHR, health & nutrition, HIV & AIDS, humanitarian issues and health policy. He has previously worked for development organisations – CIFF, International HIV/AIDS Alliance, International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).Source: Businesswire