ipsaa Plans to Operate 200 Day Care Centres by 2020

ipsaa, India’s largest, independently owned chain of day care centres today announced the company’s plans to operate 200 centres in India within the next 24 months.

Kanchan Mittal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, ipsaa

Speaking on the expansion plans, Kanchan Mittal, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at ipsaa said, “Growing working population in India has led to significant demand of credible and quality child care. We have observed a substantial increase in demand from tier 2 cities, and will be instituting over 125 new centres in the regions of Ranchi, Coimbatore, among other cities within the next 24 months.”

The company currently operates over 75 centres in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Goa, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Kolkata. With an employee strength of 400, the centres have capacity of over 6000 children. ipsaa plans to triple the centre capacities with the new launches.

A recent survey revealed that poor quality of child care is one of the main reasons why women quit from work, and ipsaa’s mission is to support quality childcare and support women in pursuing their careers and aspirations. Last year, the maternity act transformed the day care industry in India, and the opportunities have become multifold in the sector, for both unique day care centres, and corporate day care centres. Apart from key residential centres, ipsaa operates day care centres at HDFC ERGO, ICICI and many other institutions.

In 2017, the company also acquired Mumbai based chain of day care centres, ICPL to have a strong foothold in western India.

About ipsaa Day-Care: The Centre of Joy

ipsaa is a sanskrit word which reflects "to have a wish" which Every parent wishes to keep their child in safe & healthy environment. It is like a home for children where they create wonderful experiences for them, enrich their thoughts and add joy to their childhood journey.

The founders, Kanchan and Shiv Mittal are Chartered Accountant, having over 22 years of parenting experience as a working couple, when they were fully dependent on their parents for child support. Over the years, they had observed many female friends and family members letting go of their careers for childcare. In 2013, the couple decided to adopt and nurture the vision of a credible, new age day care centre that focus equally on values & skills, and provides an ideal environment for a child’s holistic growth.

Habbas, hobby classes at ipsaa include activities such as arts, poetry, music, puppetry, science & robotics, dance among other activities, that help children in realising their interests and develop existing potential.

