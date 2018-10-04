ISI Expert Joins SoftwareONE to Expand Delivery of Managed Services

by businesswireindia.com

SoftwareONE, a leading global platform, solutions and services organization, announced that ISI Expert, a managed services and infrastructure provider based in France, will become part of the SoftwareONE team. With ISI Expert, SoftwareONE bolsters its comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions to its customers in France with advanced technology solutions that drive measurable business impact.

Information Technology software and services are rapidly evolving with the convergence of business and technology. Cloud and hybrid IT and data analytics offer new opportunities, but these technologies are intensifying the complexity of Software Portfolio Management (SPM). SoftwareONE’s offerings empower organizations to bridge the gap between technology choices, architectural design, and licensing rules to ensure they are maximizing their software investments.

ISI Expert provides service offerings across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. The company is a key Microsoft 365 and Azure partner in France, focusing on transformations, migrations and managed services. ISI Expert works closely with customers to execute cloud, virtualization and digital strategies.

“The addition of the ISI Expert services and team enables SoftwareONE to better serve our customer base in France and globally,” said Didier Martins, country lead for SoftwareONE France. “ISI Expert has a reputation for excellence in the implementation of cutting-edge, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure solutions and we are excited to be able to offer their services to SoftwareONE’s customers.”

“SoftwareONE has a strong footprint in EMEA, and is growing in France, particularly around its software asset management solutions,” said Florent Saussaye, chief executive officer of ISI Expert. “Becoming part of SoftwareONE is an amazing opportunity for our company and employees. It allows us to showcase our managed services strengths and better serve SoftwareONE customers in all areas of business.”

ISI Expert employees will join the SoftwareONE organization in France effective immediately.

About ISI Expert

ISI Expert, a leader in digital transformation services in France, was established in 2012. ISI Expert provides managed services in digital strategy, migrations and transformation to the cloud. In close collaboration with Microsoft, ISI Expert focuses on two key areas: infrastructure transformation on the Azure platform and workplace transformation with Microsoft 365. The ISI Expert team has deep knowledge in regards to cloud environments to support its customers and partners with their digital transformation. ISI Expert operates a customer contact center providing advice, support and guidance to its customer base across the private and public sectors in France.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE, a leading global platform, solutions and services organization, is modernizing the way organizations budget and optimize their global IT spend from on-premises to the cloud. The PyraCloud platform, applying machine learning, delivers the visibility, insight, automation and control customers demand to maximize their software investments. In tandem, our Software Portfolio Management (SPM) and Software Asset Management (SAM) services provide the methodology and framework to optimize the underlying IT infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption and minimize compliance risk. Privately owned since 1985, with over 3,000 technology experts located across 80+ countries, SoftwareONE is one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the world with elite partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, IBM, VMware, Oracle, Citrix, Symantec, McAfee, and many more. To learn more about SoftwareONE, visit http://www.softwareone.com and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

