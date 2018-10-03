Itron Report Reveals Current State of International Resourcefulness

October 3, 2018
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, debuted a landmark report detailing the current state of resourcefulness. The 2018 Itron® Resourcefulness Report: An Analysis of International Energy and Water Trends summarizes the key findings uncovered in an analysis of opinions sourced from more than 1,000 consumers and 1,018 utility executives, across 10 countries, five continents and all adult age groups. The report reveals that resourcefulness—defined as the thoughtful and careful use of energy and water—is top of mind for utilities and consumers alike, and now, more than ever, they are ready to take action to create a more resourceful world.
The results of these surveys amount to a uniquely inclusive view of resourcefulness and what it means to stakeholders, including utility executives who play a crucial role in providing energy and water, and citizens who consume and pay for these resources. The report also examines consumers’ opinions of their own resourcefulness as well as the strategies utilities plan for integrating solutions that minimize waste and environmental impact, while providing reliable water and energy services.
“The Itron Resourcefulness Report offers a wealth of knowledge on a number of topics. There were two key takeaways I found especially inspiring,” said Philip Mezey, Itron president and CEO. “First, it’s clear that the global dedication to resourcefulness knows no borders—virtually every respondent was aligned on the fact that resourcefulness is important. This is a critical milestone that we had to hit to continue improving. I was equally impressed by the personal accountability expressed by both utilities and consumers when it comes to upholding best practices for maximized efficiency, effectiveness and sustainability; this cohesive and community-wide approach to sustainability is the only way forward.”
While these two groups often have starkly different views about responsibilities and priorities related to improving resourcefulness, they also share many meaningful commonalities. In analyzing the massive pool of data that resulted from their responses, the results point to several key insights:
“The insights from the Itron Resourcefulness Report underscore the importance of collaboration between public and private sectors,” said Amy Aussieker, executive director of Envision Charlotte. “I was inspired by respondents’ concerns for creating a more resourceful future and the sense of urgency from both groups. A community-wide passion for sustainability was critical to our success at Envision Charlotte, where we worked with commercial buildings in Charlotte’s Uptown to reduce their energy consumption by 19 percent over five years. The project was an innovative approach to driving energy efficiency and a cross-sector effort to make Charlotte a leader in smart and sustainable cities. It was a win-win for us, and the insights from this recent report affirm that collaboration is key.”
To download a full copy of the Itron® Resourcefulness Report, visit www.itron.com/resourceful or download the infographic for report highlights. Key outcomes of the Itron Resourcefulness Report will also be explored during Itron Utility Week, which kicked off this morning in Scottsdale, Arizona. Follow #IUW18 for live updates from the event, and join us on Monday, Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m. PDT for the #ItronChat on Twitter to talk about what it takes to be resourceful.
About Itron
Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure services to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.
