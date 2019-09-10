Jaipur Based Edtech Company Tinkerly Inks MoU with CIE Delhi University

She further added, “We are thankful to team Tinkerly for engaging with our students & teachers and our community of Science Pedagogues. We hope this alliance will be mutually beneficial to both parties. Our Science Teachers were very happy with the training inputs given by the team. We will fulfill the mandate given to us to the best of our ability.”

Knowledge share by Tinkerly team to CIE faculties and research students

Tinkerly is an education technology company that has benefitted 75,000+ students across 180+ schools in India via its various STEM solutions such as Innovation Lab, Tinkering Lab, STEM education Kits etc. The Innovation Lab (TIL) program blends with school's existing lesson plan and allows teachers to practically demonstrate typical concepts of science in the classroom. The program uses a well-researched 5D (See, Touch, Feel, Perform and Understand) pedagogy, that complements experiential learning. 21st century kids need learning suitable for the 21st century challenges and TIL is the future of how GenZ is going to be taught and to learn, in an environment that fosters creativity and boosts their intelligence

Vivek Pathak, Managing Director, Tinkerly said, “The Department of Education, University of Delhi, earlier known as CIE, is perhaps the first major and the best institution of professional learning and research in Education that was established since independence. Maulana Azad visualized the function of it not merely to turn out teachers who will be ‘model teachers’, but to evolve into a research centre for solving new educational problems of the country."

He added, “The Department has shaped its unique philosophy, which also finds reflection in all its programmes. I am glad that we have joined hands to support our mission to enable and inspire innovators of tomorrow by connecting STEM dots in global K12 education. This association will bring significant developments in STEM pedagogy, technology in education and curriculum of education colleges for 21st Century.”

While Govt. of India is all set to bring out a New education policy into action, such alliance will open gates for more industry academia partnerships in education research meeting the changing dynamics of the 21st century requirements with regards to quality education, innovation and research, aiming to make India a knowledge superpower by equipping its students with the necessary skills and knowledge and to eliminate the shortage of manpower in science, technology, academics and industry.