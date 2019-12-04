Jakson Commissions 27 MW Solar Power Plant in Koppal, Karnataka for SolarArise

by businesswireindia.com

Jakson, one of India’s leading energy & engineering solutions company announced the successful commissioning of a 27 MW solar power plant in Koppal, Karnataka. This project was executed by Jakson on a turnkey EPC mode for SolarArise, a leading solar power developer. The installed plant spread across 115 acres in rural Karnataka will generate more than 4706 MWh units of electricity annually and reduce approximately 4235 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.“We are proud to have successfully executed this large scale solar EPC project for SolarArise. Jakson brings a unique combination of engineering expertise and project execution capabilities across the electrical EPC space. Our know-how and project experience across the value chain – from substations to electrical transmission, civil construction & Solar EPC – makes us an ideal choice of clients looking for a trusted EPC partner to execute their large scale projects,” said Praveen Pai, Chief Operating Officer – Electrical & Solar EPC, Jakson Group.” said Tanya Singhal, Founder and Director, SolarArise.Source: Businesswire