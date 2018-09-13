JBL Launches New Range of Earphones for Sports Enthusiasts in India; Signs Olympics Medalist P.V. Sindhu as Brand Ambassador

by businesswireindia.com

JBL Endurance RUN is a wired earphone with IPX5 sweat proof rating and a tangle-free cord with a remote and microphone, so users can take calls and listen to music anytime – while hiking or jogging through neighbourhoods. Its FlipHook™ design provides flexibility while wearing, both in-ear and behind-the-ear. MRP in India is Rs.1599.

JBL Endurance SPRINT cuts all cords with a wireless design and boasts an IPX7 waterproof rating with MagHook™ magnetic earbuds for easy storage and convenience so that users can hit their playlists even on the field. MRP in India is Rs. 3999.

JBL Endurance JUMP takes security and convenience to the next level by adding a durable neckband for a secure fit. The PowerHook™ buds instantly connect when users wear them and turn off when users take them off, making sure that athletes can focus on every push-up, pull-up or squat. MRP in India is Rs. 4799 in India.

JBL Endurance DIVE includes the same great features as JUMP, but is specifically designed for places where a smartphone cannot go. Including 1GB of onboard MP3 music storage for up to 200 music tracks, users can enjoy their favourite music even while swimming or catching waves on a surfboard. MRP in India is Rs. 6999 in India.

, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that Olympic medalist and top Indian Badminton Champion,has been appointed as the brand ambassador for JBL’s new range of sports earphones in India.HARMAN International has launched a new range of sports earphones namedwith four new earphones – RUN, SPRINT, JUMP, and DIVE – each designed with a unique set of features tailored especially for all sportsmen. Priced between Rs.1,599 and Rs. 6,999, these are now available at the official JBL India websiteand at the various online and retail stores, including 350 Samsung brand stores across the country.Speaking on her association with HARMAN, P.V. Sindhu said, “JBL Endurance earphones are ideal for athletes like me, who like to carry their music everywhere. From practice matches to intense workout sessions, JBL Endurance has become my constant companion now. They are designed for a perfect fit and can handle the grit and grind of an athlete’s workout perfectly – I am very impressed!”“It’s an honor to have a young sports icon like P.V. Sindhu, who is idolized by millions of Indians, associated with JBL. The all-new JBL Endurance earphones are designed for athletes and sportspersons like Ms. Sindhu, and almost anyone who likes growing fit listening to their favourite tunes. Combining our award-winning patented ergonomics with technology that withstands the most intense athletic performance, JBL Endurance earphones offer a range of solutions that can work with any athlete’s routine,” said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.Combining durability with ultimate comfort and convenience, the Endurance earphones are engineered with JBL’s Signature Sound with Pure Bass Performance – for every athlete’s will to go that extra mile-in the swimming pool or on the pavement.Intuitive features including on-ear touch control gives users the ability to change and control the sound volume easily. JBL Endurance wireless earphones also feature up to eight hours of playtime with the Speed Charge battery, which gives the sports earphones one hour of playback in just 10 minutes.JBL SPRINT, JUMP, and DIVE wireless earphones are equipped with the IPX7 waterproof technology and can safely be rinsed clean even after sweaty workouts. The earbud’s form factor provides stability, along with safety of Twistlock™ Technology. The FlexSoft™ Comfort Fit silicon materials ensures that the earphones never hurt or fall out.Consumers can get their pair at. The best earphones are here to change the way every athlete listens to their music, anywhere and everywhere they go.Source: Businesswire