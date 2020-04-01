JICA Extends ODA Loan of INR 1,864 Crore for the Project for Pollution Abatement of Nag River in Nagpur

by businesswireindia.com

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed an agreement with the Government of India to provide an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan of 29,082 million Japanese Yen (approximately INR 1,864 Crore) for the 'Project for Pollution Abatement of Nag River in Nagpur'.The objective of the Project is to improve the quality of water by abating pollution of Nag River and Pili River in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by developing appropriate sewerage systems in related river basins, thereby contributing to the urban environment improvement.The ODA loan agreement was signed between Dr. C.S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Mr. Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA India."The Project is aligned with "Clean India Mission: Swachh Bharat Mission" and "Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation" announced in 2014. The Project will address serious issues being encountered by citizens of Nagpur in Maharashtra concerning water supply and sewerage systems besides urban environment improvement, as mapped out by NITI Aayog's "Three Year Action Agenda 2017-2018 to 2019-20". We believe the project will not only improve water and sewerage systems in the city, but will help in improving the quality of life, thereby promoting regional development."Nagpur City, with a population of 2.5 million is developing and urbanizing rapidly. As a result of the polluted rivers, the concerned area is severely contaminated, causing harmful effects on the living environment of people staying in river basins in North and Central zones.This project will contribute to the significant improvement of water quality of Nag River and Pili River, thereby contributing to the improvement of poverty and urban environmental issues, which is not only aligned with the Government of India's policies on urban development but it is also consistent with Japan's Country Assistance Policy for India (March 2016). Besides, the Project is deemed to contribute to Goal 6 of Sustainable Development Goals, namely, "Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all" and the need for JICA to support the implementation of this project is high.National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India will be the Executing Agency for the project implementation period including overall l supervision, monitoring and reporting of the Project.Japan's support to India's Water and Sanitation sector consists of ODA loans of over 722 billion Japanese Yen (approximately INR 48,000 Crore) for various projects in Maharashtra, Assam, Odisha, Goa, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka amongst other states.