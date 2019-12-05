JICA Mentors Young Leaders of India in Renewable Energy Development Through Its Knowledge Co-Creation Program

by businesswireindia.com

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is working towards building capacities of India’s renewable energy sector by training young leaders through its Knowledge Co-Creation Program, which promotes human resource development in developing countries across sectors.Under the program, 6 young leaders, who will become nation’s growth propellers of the future, are invited to Japan for 17 days (November 17, 2019– December 3, 2019) to learn basic technologies and systems in the field of renewable energy, which contribute to future problem-solving efforts and raise their awareness of development issues in their own country such as reduction of air pollution, leading to better living environment. The program is held in Kitakyusyu, which is one of the most advanced areas to promote clean energy in Japan with the historical background and the city also tries to build a “smart community.”, “We recognize the need for clean energy solutions and thus promote construction of social systems to make effective use of green resources. Our aim is to lend expertise in renewable energy and find sustainable substitutes for energy production in India. As part of KCC program, we need to encourage and sensitize future young leader to minimize the effects of polluting energy resources.”This program consists of basic lectures and field visits of each renewable energy technology for solar power generation, solar heat utilization, wind power generation, small hydropower generation, biomass power generation, and geothermal generation. The lectures will highlight, effective utilization technology of renewable energy by storage battery and smart grid, construction of social systems to make effective use of hydrogen, Japan's challenges in low carbon societies and renewable energy, policy case study on revitalizing local communities using renewable energy and binary cycle generation.In addition to the Knowledge Co-Creation program, In the energy sector, JICA has also extended Official Development Assistance loan of 1,559 billion Japanese Yen (approx. 1,040 Crores) cumulatively since 1958 to enhance energy availability in India and is supporting Energy Projects in India across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Meghalaya, West Bengal and various other cities. JICA has extended concessional loans to Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to cover over 36 sub-projects in wind, solar and small hydro sectors. Over 90 billion Yen (approx. INR. 6,000 crore) loan in financing Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), to cover more than 5,000 sub-projects for improving energy efficiencies in SME sector. An assistance to IIFCL of 50 billion JPY (approx. INR 3,300 crore) has been by JICA to promote Public-Private Partnership based infrastructure development made for infrastructure development mainly in the field of non-fossil power projects.Source: Businesswire